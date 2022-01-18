Australian officials have deported Novak Djokovic after the tennis star, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, lost his final bid to stay in the country to play as the No. 1 seed in the Australian Open and defend his title. What do you think?

“He probably could have faked it since no one knows what a Serbian vaccination card looks like.” Reggie Stinchcomb, Alcohol Influencer

“Why can’t they just play the Australian Open someplace else?” Nathan Flavell, Lever Puller