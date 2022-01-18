Australian officials have deported Novak Djokovic after the tennis star, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, lost his final bid to stay in the country to play as the No. 1 seed in the Australian Open and defend his title. What do you think?
“He probably could have faked it since no one knows what a Serbian vaccination card looks like.”
Reggie Stinchcomb, Alcohol Influencer
“Why can’t they just play the Australian Open someplace else?”
Nathan Flavell, Lever Puller
“I think they call it football down there.”
Lula Wolf, Freelance Critic