A German inventor’s ultrasound “testicle bath,” a birth control device that temporarily stops sperm mobility for several months, has won the James Dyson Award, which is given out annually to designers of new problem-solving ideas. What do you think?

“It might cat ch on if they can find a way to make it the woman’s responsibility.” Gina Dahl, True Crime Theorist

“Thank goodness, my sperm has been getting everywhere lately.” Elliott Tolman, Police Auctioneer