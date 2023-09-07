Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

Opinion

Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

Under SB8, private citizens in Texas can sue anyone who aids or abets in an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The Onion asked Texans why helping someone get an abortion is a crime, and this is what they said.

Cyndi Bartlett, Teacher

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“It’s a nifty way to use abortion law to terrorize people who aren’t even pregnant.”

Ken Henderson, Barista

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“It’s one of the most immoral reasons to get into the carpool lane.”

Kelly Markdole, Hair Stylist

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“That’s second-degree healthcare.”

Ken Beasley, Roofer

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“I think leaving the state of Texas for any reason should be punishable by death, abortion included.”

Devin Clifton, Accountant

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“Rape and incest victims have had it too easy.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“It’s not like we can outlaw being a woman. Not immediately, anyway.”

Sandy Wheeler, Attorney

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“They’re essentially accessories to a medical procedure.”

Logan Sather, Librarian

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“It’s crucial we take a hardline stance and show people that Texas isn’t a state where you can just get away with empathy.”

Cayleigh Fine, Referee

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“It’s the 21st century. Women should be empowered to do their own abortions.”

Kerry Rizzuto, Secretary

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“That entirely depends on the tax bracket of the person involved.”

Richard Rummell, Sign Painter

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“Anyone doing that is probably a woman-sympathizer, if not an outright woman themselves.”

Terry Marshburn, Retired

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“It’s morally wrong to receive help for anything.”

Hannah Gallagher, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“Driving someone to the airport should be illegal in all circumstances, but I’ll settle for just this one.”

Tom Vanderbilt, Attorney

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“Helping someone get an abortion destroys our ability to one day imprison them and profit off their arrest.”

Stacey Lynn, Homemaker

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“Other women should be punished for not making the exact same choices that I constantly regret.”

Dan Carpenter, Health Inspector

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“Assisting a woman to improve her life has actually been banned in Texas since 1891.”

Ted Lohman, Border Patrol

Image for article titled Texans Explain Why Helping Someone Get An Abortion Is A Crime

“I’ve never needed help killing anything.”

