Texans Facing Electricity Bills As High As $17,000 Following Winter Storm

Wholesale electricity prices in Texas skyrocketed during last week’s severe winter storm, leaving some residents with bills upwards of $5,000 for just five days of energy use and at least one customer owing nearly $17,000. What do you think?

“Yikes, they could have saved so much money by turning off the heat.” Cora Dearmond, Liability Underwriter

“It’s a small price to pay for the privilege of participating in the wholesale energy market.” Bobby Yother, Pile Driver