Texans Facing Electricity Bills As High As $17,000 Following Winter Storm

Wholesale electricity prices in Texas skyrocketed during last week’s severe winter storm, leaving some residents with bills upwards of $5,000 for just five days of energy use and at least one customer owing nearly $17,000. What do you think?
“Yikes, they could have saved so much money by turning off the heat.”
Cora Dearmond, Liability Underwriter
“It’s a small price to pay for the privilege of participating in the wholesale energy market.”
Bobby Yother, Pile Driver
“This is outrageous. Only medical bills should be that high.”
Carter Biscoe, Pillow Fighter