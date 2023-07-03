Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

Opinion

Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

Texas residents are currently experiencing temperatures of up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit as a result of an extended “heat dome” hovering over the state. The Onion asked Texans how they felt about the deadly weather, and this is what they said.

Cody Phipps, Rancher

Cody Phipps, Rancher

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“I’m checking on my guns every couple of hours to make sure they’re safe and comfortable.”

Frank MacNamara, Electrician

Frank MacNamara, Electrician

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Have we tried nicely asking the Jews to turn it off?”

Mike Sheppard, Warden

Mike Sheppard, Warden

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“If prisoners didn’t want to suffer a deadly heat wave without AC, they shouldn’t have committed nonviolent offenses in a society with a corrupt justice system.”

Mark Molyneux, Heatstroke Victim

Mark Molyneux, Heatstroke Victim

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Ah, it ain’t that hot out.”

Anthony Carpati, AC Technician

Anthony Carpati, AC Technician

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Now I am the one who holds the noose. It is I who decides who lives and who dies.”

Carrie Thatcher, EMT

Carrie Thatcher, EMT

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“We recommend that if you have to be homeless, you do it indoors.”

Russell Watson, Deputy Sheriff

Russell Watson, Deputy Sheriff

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Just tell me who I need to shoot to make it stop.”

Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator

Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“A damn shame how few migrants it’s killed.”

Jenna Wheelan, Cashier

Jenna Wheelan, Cashier

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“With the risk this heat wave poses to pregnant women, it’s the most abortion access we’ve had in years.”

Jerry Weans, Florist

Jerry Weans, Florist

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“This is all because Target allowed nonbinary kids to read books or whatever we were mad about.”

Eric Samson, Musician

Eric Samson, Musician

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Good thing you can’t die from being too hot.”

Joseph Moore, Car Dealership Owner

Joseph Moore, Car Dealership Owner

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“I like to run around in a circle to create a cool breeze.”

Andrew Lewis, Border Patrol

Andrew Lewis, Border Patrol

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“We’ve done our part to make this land inhospitable to people, and God is meeting us halfway.”

Adrian Delgado, Security Guard

Adrian Delgado, Security Guard

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“I just called the power company, and they assured me death is imminent.”

Walter Quinn, Construction Worker

Walter Quinn, Construction Worker

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“I don’t see why I should have to answer any questions from a giant talking bottle of ice cold water.”

Macy Caldero, Food Truck Owner

Macy Caldero, Food Truck Owner

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Could you please call an ambulance?”

Darren Woods, CEO Of ExxonMobil

Darren Woods, CEO Of ExxonMobil

Image for article titled Texans React To Deadly Heat Wave

“Stay cool out there!”

