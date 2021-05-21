Texas Bans Abortions As Early As 6 Weeks Into Pregnancy

Texas governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law barring most abortions at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant. What do you think?

“Why would you need to know you’re pregnant before getting an abortion?” Gregory Quintana, Food Photographer

“To be on the safe side, women should just get an abortion once every three weeks.” Tristan Frick, Auto-Tuner