Texas Congressman Suggests Altering Moon’s Orbit To Fight Climate Change

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested in a recent congressional hearing that altering the moon’s orbit could combat climate change, asking a U.S. Forest Service official whethe r there was any way the agency could do it. What do you think?

“What, too expensive?” Colby Anselm, Paternity Announcer

“Well, skeptics laughed when we built the moon in the first place.” Penny Kaiser, Bean Bag Filler