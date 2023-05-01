Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?

Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?

Even in Texas, residents must pass a written test in order to carry a handgun. Could you pass it?

Q: Label the parts of a gun.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: 1. Gun Hole. 2. Shooty Tube. 3. Clicky Lever. 4. Bullet Hut. 5. Shaft. 6. My Best Friend.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: How big is this town?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Not big enough for the two of us.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Where is the safest place to store guns in the home?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Loaded guns should be placed throughout the home: one on the nightstand, one next to the toothbrush in the bathroom, a family gun for the dining room table, and it is polite to keep a small basket of loaner guns for any houseguests.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: What is the Responsible Gun Owner’s Creed?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: “My gun is my life; my gun is my wife / Through bullets and steel, I know how to feel / A gun for today, a gun on the morrow / Have I ever no gun, I will feel only sorrow.”

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Describe an irresponsible handling of a gun.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Allowing a woman to touch one.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: What should you do if your young child gets his hands on a loaded weapon and aims it at you?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Tell him you’ve never been prouder of him.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: To shoot safely, you must know _______.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Your target’s race.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Have you passed a background check?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Nobody made me do one because I am a white person.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Yee?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Haw!

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Should you fire using your left or right hand?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Trick question. Both hands should be holding a gun.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: How many bullets would it take to kill the sun?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Five hollow point or 13 full metal jacket ones.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Can guns die?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: No, guns can never die, which technically makes them gods.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: A safety is located around the receiver of the firearm and _______.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Is for pussies.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: There’s an active shooter inside a school, and you are nearby with a concealed carry firearm. What do you do?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Get a little breakfast. Maybe do some shopping.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Describe a scenario in which the deployment of a gun is absolutely necessary.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: The waitress hasn’t come by to check on our table in over 10 minutes.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: The Second Amendment allows Americans to bear arms to protect themselves from the following:

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Delivery people, schoolchildren, wives, and large crowds gathering at public events.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Name a reputable place to procure a firearm.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: In the big bucket labeled “FREE LOADED GUNS.”

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Betcha can’t shoot this empty beer can off a toddler’s head from 50 yards away.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Betcha I can.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: How would you define the term “warning shot”?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Every round of ammo you have shot straight at whatever is making you feel scared.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: When cleaning a firearm, the first step is to _______.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Shoot off one’s finger.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: After the firing pin strikes the primer of the ammunition igniting the powder and causing it to burn, what happens?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: The gun owner gets a huge erection.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: Describe the typical migration pattern of a Glock 47.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Born in Texas, migrates to California, crosses the border to Mexico for winter, then returns to Texas to mate.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Q: What is the minimum age one must be to purchase a gun in Texas?

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
A: Six weeks.

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
Congratulations! You have grown frustrated with answering questions and begun firing bullets at the test. You pass!

Image for article titled Quiz: Could You Pass The Firearm Certification Test In Texas?
You’ve Made It This Far...

