Texas Governor Threatens No Pay After Democrats Block Voter Restrictions

Texas governor Greg Abbott says he intends to withhold paychecks to state lawmakers after House Democrats staged a walkout to block voting restrictions that would cut back polling hours and access to mail-in voting. What do you think?
“Can he do that? Or does that kind of question not exist anymore?”
Jeff Stover • Bookmark Curator
“Wage garnishment has always been my favorite step in the lawmaking process.”
Cedric Lomax • Innovator
“Good, state legislators can’t go around skipping votes like some sort of congressman.”
Carolyn Tejeda • Unemployed