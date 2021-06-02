America's Finest News Source.
Texas Governor Threatens No Pay After Democrats Block Voter Restrictions

Texas governor Greg Abbott says he intends to withhold paychecks to state lawmakers after House Democrats staged a walkout to block voting restrictions that would cut back polling hours and access to mail-in voting. What do you think?

“Can he do that? Or does that kind of question not exist anymore?”

Jeff Stover • Bookmark Curator

“Wage garnishment has always been my favorite step in the lawmaking process.”

Cedric Lomax • Innovator

“Good, state legislators can’t go around skipping votes like some sort of congressman.”

Carolyn Tejeda • Unemployed