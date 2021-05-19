Texas Moves To Ban Words ‘Beef,’ ‘Meat’ From Plant-Based Food Labels

Texas state lawmakers have approved a bill prohibiting foods that don’t contain animal products from using words like “meat” or “beef” on their labels in an effort to prevent misleading consumers. What do you think?
“Jesus, I don’t know what I’d do if I were tricked into eating a vegetable.”
James Koons, Shower Caddy
“Would also be helpful to add ‘food’ to labels, so I knew whether to eat it or not.”
Trevor McInnes, Seat Assigner
“The last thing I want to think about while I’m eating is what’s in my food.”
Natasha Haswell, Unemployed