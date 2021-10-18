A Texas school administrator was recorded at a training session advising teachers that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also offer students access to a book from an “opposing” perspective. What do you think?

“They’re in luck because there’s a book written by the guy who did the whole thing.” Edmond Twiss, Hayride Driver

“It’s only right we hear from an Anne Frank who loved the Holocaust.” Murphy Haldova, Aspiring Warlord