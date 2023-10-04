Texas Science Class Features Day Where Kids Can Execute Real-Life Inmate

HOUSTON—In what many were calling the most exciting day of the whole school year, a group of Texas fifth-graders reportedly spent their science class Wednesday executing real-life inmates. “It was so cool! We each got to put on rubber gloves, strap our guy to the chair, and then inject him with a lethal dose of potassium chloride,” said Anthony Hernandez, a student at Oak Canyon Elementary School, adding that he and his lab partner had a blast, despite the fact that they made a real mess of their 46-year-old convicted felon while they were trying to find his jugular vein. “Some of my friends got pretty squeamish, but I loved that it took an hour for mine to die. Plus, for the ones where the drugs didn’t take, our teacher gave us guns and we got to do a firing squad. It was awesome.” At press time, the class could be heard screaming after one of the students discovered that the death row inmate she’d just killed was pregnant.