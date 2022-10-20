The state of Texas is sending public school students home with DNA kits designed to help their parents identify their children “in case of an emergency,” which authorities would use to help find missing children or identify those killed in a school shooting. What do you think?

“Now paren ts have no reason to be anxious.” Chase Maddox, Excuse Consultant

“That definitely streamlines the whole mass murder process.” Vonda Mckinney, Sweater Depiller