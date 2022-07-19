Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, arguing that a recent directive for medical providers to offer abortions in emergency situations was unlawful. What do you think?

“Since when are doctor s supposed to treat medical emergencies?” Beverly Moore, Encyclopedia Auditor

“It should be up to the people to elect doctors.” Matt Cieslak, Coffee Grinder

“Finally, a Republican official willing to stand up to Biden.” Juan Barbosa, Cheesemonger