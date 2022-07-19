Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, arguing that a recent directive for medical providers to offer abortions in emergency situations was unlawful. What do you think?
“Since when are doctors supposed to treat medical emergencies?”
Beverly Moore, Encyclopedia Auditor
“It should be up to the people to elect doctors.”
Matt Cieslak, Coffee Grinder
“Finally, a Republican official willing to stand up to Biden.”
Juan Barbosa, Cheesemonger
