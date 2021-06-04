Texas Valedictorian Goes Off-Script To Condemn State’s Abortion Ban

A Dallas high school valedictorian went off-script from her pre-approved graduation speech to protest the state’s new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and making no exceptions for rape or incest. What do you think?

“The four or five classmates paying attention were probably stunned.” Eduardo Coren, Slackline Coach

Advertisement

“I remember the days when I thought my opinion mattered, too.” Kendrick Smith, Unemployed