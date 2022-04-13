SAN DIEGO—Stopping herself from finishing the entire burrito in one sitting, local resident Danielle Gerardo was overheard Wednesday saying, “That’s going to be so good later,” as she smashed the foil wrapping into a tight ball around a nibbled, wet tortilla edge and the single remaining bean. “I’ll definitely be thanking myself for saving this when I’m hungry again in a few hours,” said Gerardo, figuring she could likely even stretch the leftovers into two or three more meals. “Thank goodness for self-restraint. That hard edge of the tortilla riddled with teeth marks and covered in mysterious burrito liquid always tastes so much better the next day, especially when it has a chance to stew in the air of the refrigerator and get nice and stale. I can’t wait to eat it for lunch tomorrow and be thoroughly fulfilled. Ooh, it would probably go so good with the gnawed-on pizza crusts I still have in the freezer.” Gerardo expressed relief that she’d had the foresight to save the salsa caked into the crevices of the small plastic lid.

