The 36 Members Of BTS

Slideshow

The 36 Members Of BTS

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS
Advertisement

2 / 35

V

V

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

One of the key members of the band, it was V who came up with the idea that they should all look really cute and be good at dancing.

Advertisement

3 / 35

Jungkook

Jungkook

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Frequently referred to as the “bad boy” of the group, Jungkook is currently fighting multiple charges of medical malpractice.

Advertisement

4 / 35

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, And RM

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, And RM

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Let’s be honest, these four are all filler.

Advertisement

5 / 35

Suga

Suga

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Scouted by talent agents who spotted him on the street, chased him screaming through multiple buildings, caught him, beat the shit out of him, tied him up, threw him in the back of a van, transported him to unmarked warehouse, subjected him to years of torture and brainwashing, and finally added him to the group.

Advertisement

6 / 35

BW

BW

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The bass of the group, BW possesses a voice so low that birds die and immediately drop from the trees.

Advertisement

7 / 35

Fatso

Fatso

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Thanks to his love of pastrami sandwiches and rotund potbelly, Fatso has won K-pop fan hearts with his signature catchphrase, “I have one humble plea—more Reubens for me!”

Advertisement

8 / 35

Jozef

Jozef

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Known as “the Hungarian one.”

Advertisement

9 / 35

Operational Nuclear Warhead

Operational Nuclear Warhead

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

With the destructive power of 1.5 million tons of TNT, the addition of this device to the BTS lineup helped defray tensions with smaller regional K-pop groups through the principal of mutually assured destruction.

Advertisement

10 / 35

Guen Hwan

Guen Hwan

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Euthanized after proving only mildly popular with initial focus groups.

Advertisement

11 / 35

Lee Jae-yong

Lee Jae-yong

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The Samsung chairman might not have a perfect singing voice or the best dance moves, but as the most powerful man in South Korea, Lee gets what he wants when he wants it, and standing in the background of the “Dynamite” video and waving was apparently his greatest wish.

Advertisement

12 / 35

Squeaky The Squirrel

Squeaky The Squirrel

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The Korean boy band’s first animated member.

Advertisement

13 / 35

Daddy P

Daddy P

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The 57-year-old chaperone has been part of the BTS lineup since the group’s inception and is best known for hustling its members off stage so they return to their assigned bunks before curfew.

Advertisement

14 / 35

Dennis

Dennis

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Although very few of BTS’s songs call for the instrument, the band’s designated French horn player Dennis is always on call in case his services are required.

Advertisement

15 / 35

Vornado Energy Smart Pedestal Floor Fan CR1-0259-43

Vornado Energy Smart Pedestal Floor Fan CR1-0259-43

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The only EPA-certified, energy-saving member of BTS.

Advertisement

16 / 35

Rabbi Peter Ehrenkranz

Rabbi Peter Ehrenkranz

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

One of the leading Jewish theologians in orthodox Judaism, this Boston-born rabbi plays an integral role in making sure all of the group’s songs are kosher.

Advertisement

17 / 35

Freckles

Freckles

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Jimin’s emotional support beagle recently became a full-time member of BTS despite a long-standing beef with founding member V.

Advertisement

18 / 35

Meg White

Meg White

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Many mistake Meg for BTS’s sister, whereas she’s actually the band’s ex wife.

Advertisement

19 / 35

The Fans

The Fans

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

BTS would be nothing without their throngs of devoted fans worldwide, so we wanted to take a moment to pander directly to them in hopes that they’ll share this slideshow.

Advertisement

20 / 35

The Holder Of The Keys

The Holder Of The Keys

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

No one knows quite what this mysterious figure does, but fans go wild when they see him standing silently on stage, holding his keys.

Advertisement

21 / 35

Al Roker

Al Roker

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

You haven’t lived until you’ve stood front row at a BTS concert listening to the group’s official weatherman deliver the week’s extended 10-day forecast.

Advertisement

22 / 35

Razamatazz

Razamatazz

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

This beloved member of the K-pop group is the human embodiment of a sparkle.

Advertisement

23 / 35

D-Shit

D-Shit

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Pretty widely regarded by fans and critics alike as ruining every song he’s on, just fucking terrible dancing and singing, can’t do anything. In a word: bad.

Advertisement

24 / 35

Jihoon The Great

Jihoon The Great

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Coming in at a hulking 450 pounds of pure, rock-hard muscle, Jihoon The Great is most known for eating four other members of BTS.

Advertisement

25 / 35

Sang-hoon Hak

Sang-hoon Hak

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The only nudist member of BTS, Sang-hoon refuses to don a single piece of clothing both on and off stage. When he’s not touring, he resides in the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort in Kissimmee, FL.

Advertisement

26 / 35

Dokkaebi

Dokkaebi

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Dokkaebi is the goblin trapped inside this custom guitar after the instrument was crafted from a cursed tree.

Advertisement

27 / 35

Assyrian Diaspora

Assyrian Diaspora

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The estimated 3 million members of the ethnic Middle Eastern group found a new home in BTS in mid-2015

Advertisement

28 / 35

Unfertilized Egg

Unfertilized Egg

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

While this egg is still 14 years away from being fertilized, the zygote, fetus, and then man it grows into will be a part of BTS in the year 2063.

Advertisement

29 / 35

Hank Williams III

Hank Williams III

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The descendant of the country-western legend continues to honor his father’s legacy by playing steel guitar for BTS.

Advertisement

30 / 35

Good Vibes Steel Drum Band

Good Vibes Steel Drum Band

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

These talented steelpan drummers add the signature Caribbean flare and good-time feels to BTS’s sound.

Advertisement

31 / 35

Charlie The Tuna

Charlie The Tuna

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The lovable canned fish mascot became a member of BTS after Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment company that owns the boy band, merged with Sunkist in 2018.

Advertisement

32 / 35

Carlo Bianchi

Carlo Bianchi

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The 65-year-old Italian conductor is present in a full tuxedo at every BTS performance in order to direct their singing and dancing with his signature baton.

Advertisement

33 / 35

Uni

Uni

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

The tiniest member of the group, the single-celled protozoa drives fans wild when he waves his flagella.

Advertisement

34 / 35

Jungkook

Jungkook

Illustration for article titled The 36 Members Of BTS

Sure, we already named Jungkook, but we just love him so much we had to do it again. And if you have a problem with that you can get the hell out of this slideshow, ugly.

Advertisement

35 / 35