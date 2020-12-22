The 4 Other Human Beings We Saw This Year

Advertisement
The Delivery Guy Who Dropped Off Jimmy John’s Enough Times That We Started To Recognize Him
His name might be Curtis? After a while though we figured we had to start tipping, otherwise we’d be embarrassed.
Tom
Tom is the manager at the 7-Eleven around the corner from us, so we see him every day, and he fucking hates our guts.
Mother Theresa
This actually ended up being a Covid-induced hallucination, but it was cool nonetheless.
An Intruder
Late at night two months ago, we heard a window break and a still-unidentified man came in and stole our TV at gunpoint. In terms of contact it’s not the best, but it’s still better than nothing.
