The 4 Other Human Beings We Saw This Year

The 4 Other Human Beings We Saw This Year

Vol 56 Issue 51
The Delivery Guy Who Dropped Off Jimmy John’s Enough Times That We Started To Recognize Him

His name might be Curtis? After a while though we figured we had to start tipping, otherwise we’d be embarrassed.

Tom

Tom is the manager at the 7-Eleven around the corner from us, so we see him every day, and he fucking hates our guts.

Mother Theresa

This actually ended up being a Covid-induced hallucination, but it was cool nonetheless.

An Intruder

Late at night two months ago, we heard a window break and a still-unidentified man came in and stole our TV at gunpoint. In terms of contact it’s not the best, but it’s still better than nothing.

