The Best Anime Characters

Vol 56 Issue 17Anime
In the history of anime, there have been countless incredible characters who will forever be etched into the memories of audiences. Today, we’ll be counting down the truly unforgettable ones.

Here’s an anime character.

Another great anime character.

What anime aficionado could forget this classic pair?

Hey, if you’re an anime fan, look no further.

For many fans, perhaps the only anime character that matters.

Otakus FTW!

An indelible part of anime and everything it represents.

Truly, an example of anime at its finest.

Despite flying under the radar as a genre for so many years, characters like this show the genuine depth of the artform.

Remarkable.

