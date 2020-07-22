The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Slideshow

The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 29
Vol 56 Issue 29travel
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Steel City plays host to one Browns game every year at scenic Three Rivers Stadium. Plus, it’s only a short two-hour drive to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. What more could you want?

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Nashville, Tennessee

You’ll feel right at home inside the Johnny Cash Museum before settling into the Browns bar conveniently located in the city’s Music Row district.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Glendale, Arizona

Host of the 2023 Super Bowl, when the current Browns roster should be hitting their primes or playing for more successful teams. Did we mention that it’s the home of American Idol winner and future Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Jordin Sparks?

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas, Nevada

Snap a photo with rock legends at Madame Tussauds and lay down a couple Benjamins on Baker Mayfield in this gambling hotspot.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Linköping, Sweden

This Swedish city located within the Östergötland province is the residence of an aging collector of classic rock memorabilia who would choose the Browns if he had to pick a favorite NFL team! Talk about a real treat!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Renton, Washington

Known for being the final resting place of the iconic rockstar Jimi Hendrix, fans will love this Washington city where current Browns GM Andrew Berry once visited his great aunt!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles

Touting a rich history as the hub of the record industry—and the home to Browns legend Jim Brown—checking into the Hotel California has become a right of passage for members of the Dawg Pound.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Cleveland, Texas

If you’re searching for a truly authentic city, look no further than this Brown’s namesake reminiscent of The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame’s location!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Vatican City

Hold on to your jerseys for this one, fans! This independent city-state within Rome is the headquarters of the Catholic Church, the religion in which Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen, as well as former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn, was raised.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

New Orleans

As the birthplace of a genre similar to rock and roll, New Orleans is perfect for fans looking to live in a city with a similar NFL team to the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Jamestown, Rhode Island

While not the first place you might think, this charming little seaside town offers fans the opportunity to just quietly gaze out into the bay to contemplate rock and roll museums and the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Memphis, Tennessee

Browns 2018 fifth-round draft pick Genard Avery played his college ball in Grind City, just a stone’s throw away from the Rock ’n’ Soul Museum. With two cities on the list, Tennessee is undoubtedly the top state for Browns and rock museum fans.

Advertisement
More from The Onion

Nation Calls For Return Of Theme Songs That Explain Show’s Whole Deal

Man Unaware Majority Of His Life’s Failures Directly Caused By Getting Only 80% Daily Recommended Thiamine

Pandemic Sets Off National Coin Shortage

Trump Resumes Coronavirus Briefings As Cases Surge