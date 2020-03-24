America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

CDC Launches Coronavirus Bot For Americans To Check Symptoms

OpinionVol 56 Issue 12

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched Clara, a bot that asks users questions about their cold or flu-like symptoms and provides recommendations about whether to seek medical attention. What do you think?

“I prefer to get my brusque, impersonal medical care from an actual human being, thank you.”

Agatha Gayles • Hamster Behaviorist

“Eh, I don’t think my insurance covers visiting a website.”

Benji Rosenberg • Coaster Artist

“I was kind of hoping that when we got robot doctors they’d have needles for hands and stuff.”

Dennis Jelinek • Antiques Cleaner

