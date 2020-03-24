CDC Launches Coronavirus Bot For Americans To Check Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched Clara, a bot that asks users questions about their cold or flu-like symptoms and provides recommendations about whether to seek medical attention. What do you think?

“I prefer to get my brusque, impersonal medical care from an actual human being, thank you.” Agatha Gayles • Hamster Behaviorist

“Eh, I don’t think my insurance covers visiting a website.” Benji Rosenberg • Coaster Artist

