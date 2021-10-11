“It’s called Chekhov’s gun. Do you know about that? It’s simple: You put a gun in the first act, so there’s a gun. Then—and this is the kicker—then someone’s gotta shoot that gun. They just have to. It’s the rule.” — Masayuki Uemura, creator of Duck Hunt
2 / 18
1.
1.
“Wario’s given two kidneys, tons of blood, and dang near half his paycheck to charity. But pea-brained people like you still call him ‘evil Mario.’ Oh well, your loss” — Doug Bowser, on Wario
3 / 18
2.
2.
“Yoshi’s egg-throwing animations are modeled after John Kerry throwing his medals at a 1971 anti-war protest. Whatever your opinion on Vietnam, the man had perfect form.” — Shigeru Miyamoto, on source material
4 / 18
3.
3.
“A lot of people have been wondering what Valve is up to. Well, so have I. I dropped my keycard down a storm drain, and I’ll be goddamned if I pay them $250 to replace it.” — Gabe Newell, on future Valve projects
5 / 18
4.
4.
“Since leaving Nintendo, I spend the bulk of my time each day staring at a blank wall waiting for the sweet release of sleep to come.” — Reggie Fils-Aimé, on what he’s been up to
6 / 18
5.
5.
“There are so many bad golf games. So we said to ourselves, ‘This is our chance.’ And it is. It is our chance to also make a bad golf game.” — Shugo Takahashi, on Mario Golf: Super Rush
7 / 18
6.
6.
“At first, I was nervous because I didn’t want to play the music every time someone played the game, but it turns out you only need to record a game’s soundtrack once.” — Composer Gustavo Santaolalla, on the challenges of creating a video game soundtrack
8 / 18
7.
7.
“They’re constantly breaking apart and reforming. But it doesn’t make sense for the same molecules to be used. So every single time they die, they’re reformed by atoms that are completely novel. By now, they are a copy of a copy of a copy. What does that do to a person? What does that do to a soul?” - Joe Biden on the playable characters in the Lego games
9 / 18
8.
8.
“The first rule is to recognize whether it’s fun. If it’s not, throw it out and start over.” — Hidetaka Miyazaki, on adopting dogs
10 / 18
9.
9.
“Nintendo asked me to write some real spooky songs, but I messed up so bad they had to change the game completely.” — Koji Kondo, on composing for Super Mario Sunshine
11 / 18
10.
10.
“Green Pikmin are immune to seduction. Taupe Pikmin can navigate the Hollywood social scene with ease. Orange Pikmin can consume chowder indefinitely. I could go on.” — Shigeru Miyamoto, on how this all just a big joke to him
12 / 18
11.
11.
“Yeah, yeah, you really think I haven’t heard that before? Practically everyone I meet points it out to me!” — Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser, on the glaring inconsistencies in the testimony used to convict Sirhan Sirhan
13 / 18
12.
12.
“Yes.” — Todd Howard, on if the lack of a visible toothbrush in the Starfield teaser is because it takes place in a future where humans have developed self-cleaning teeth
14 / 18
13.
13.
“We’re excited to release an all-new Watch Dogs! …Oh wait, it’s Far Cry? Whatever...it’s all the same to me.” — Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the company’s E3 event
15 / 18
14.
14.
“When I first composed the Super Mario theme, I actually knew very well how popular it would become due to the clandestine precognition experiments I was subjected to in the late 1970s. Still, I’m glad it can bring people happiness before the events of 2025.” — Koji Kondo, on his success
16 / 18
15.
15.
“Hey, what can I say? Sex sells, baby!” — Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri, on why there are so many Pokémon that look like Pikachu
17 / 18
16.
16.
“They should put me in a video game. I already kind of look like a video game guy. Just put me in one.” — Jeremy Renner, on his career goals
18 / 18