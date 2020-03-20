America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

The Dos And Don’ts Of Social Distancing

SEE MORE: coronavirus
coronavirusTipsInfographicVol 56 Issue 11
Illustration for article titled The Dos And Don’ts Of Social Distancing

As the coronavirus spreads, many health experts are calling for Americans to practice social distancing, a process that would limit the passage of the virus between people and avoid a mass outbreak of simultaneous cases, but there is widespread confusion over what it means. The Onion looks at the dos and don’ts of social distancing.

DO: Go for a walk every day to remind yourself how outside used to be.

DON’T: Eat any food that hasn’t first gone through at least one cycle in a washing machine.

Advertisement

DO: Shop for groceries at an off-peak time, such as a month ago.

DON’T: Feel any pressure to self-isolate until more of your favorite celebrities test positive.

Advertisement

DO: Calmly remind your kids that this is all temporary, so they shouldn’t get used to spending quality time with you.

Advertisement

DON’T: Beat yourself up for going out on St. Patrick’s Day despite ample warnings and directly contributing to the deaths of five grandmas.

Advertisement

DO: Avoid serious introspection into your flaws as a friend, partner, and human.

DON’T: Think that this will be over anytime soon.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Administration Releases Best Case Scenario Projections For Coronavirus Where 8 Million Iranian People Die

Pepperidge Factory Farm Under Fire For Inhumane Treatment Of Milanos

5 Things To Do While Self-Isolating During A Health Pandemic

Nation Demands More Slow-Motion Footage Of Running Basset Hounds