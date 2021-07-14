The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

SportsSlideshow

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Legends are made and legacies are secured in the spotlight of the NBA Finals, where a transcendent performance can forever seal a spot as one of the greatest NBA players ever, or a bad one can forever seal your fate as Karl Malone. Here are The Onion’s greatest NBA finals performances of all time.

Magic Johnson, 1980

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Magic famously played all 20 known positions of the basketball game in the last five minutes to help put the series away, including the coach, play-by-play guy, and the sweat guy by sliding his body over the court to keep the floor dry.

Michael Jordan, 1998

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Jordan sealed a sixth title, capping off another iconic performance, with his famous “last shot.” But a close view of the replay shows the Hall of Famer clearly pushing off and then repeatedly stabbing Bryon Russell.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1971

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

After putting up 27 and 12 in a clinching Game 4, the then Lew Alcindor called a press conference where he requested reporters call him by his Muslim name, Muhammad Ali, and then several hours later called another press conference to ask reporters to give him a week.

Kevin Durant, 2017

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Advanced metrics rate this the greatest-ever playoff performance by a soft, bandwagoning little toady.

George Mikan, 1950

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Mikan’s size and post prowess allowed him to have a completely dominant performance against the Syracuse Nationals’ two stars, Ricky “Smelly Buckle” Perry and Henry “Two Shoes, One Sock” Foust.

Dwayne Wade, 2006

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Three years into his career, Dwayne Wade used the 2006 Finals as a platform to come out as one of the best players in the world, and cemented himself as the future host of The Cube on Thursdays at 9/8 Central on TBS.

Kevin Garnett, 2008

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

He would be mad if we left him off the list and we wouldn’t want to make him angry.

Tim Dunan, 1999

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

After averaging 27.4 points and 14 rebounds in almost 46 minutes, Duncan celebrated his first Finals MVP by quietly enjoying a soft pretzel while visiting San Antonio’s Witte Museum.

LeBron James, 2016

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Overcame a 3-1 deficit to Warriors by refusing to lose, successfully seeking an injunction to halt the Finals in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals until the Cavaliers could eek out a victory 15 months later.

Wilt Chamberlain, 1967

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Wilt the Stilt drew major accolades for his remarkable performance in 1967 Finals, in which he personally led the 76ers to a title while simultaneously increasing the population of Philly by 35%.

Shaquille O’Neal, 2002

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

For his third straight title and Finals MVP, Shaq powered the Lakers to a sweep with the grueling strategy of standing under the basket and dunking, only to be interrupted every so often to miss some free throws.

Hakeem Olajuwon, 1995

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Olajuwon took a fourth seed to a championship in a spectacular achievement that sadly doesn’t count because Jordan was not playing that year.

Bill Walton, 1977

Image for article titled The Greatest NBA Finals Performances Of All Time

Walton’s mastery of his third eye transcended to the basketball court and helped lock down defense on the spiritual plane.

