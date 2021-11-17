Recent reporting by The Onion and several lesser media outlets finds growing tensions between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, continuing a historical trend of the nation’s leader often being at odds with their second-in-command. The Onion looks at the most contentious relationships between a president and vice president in U.S. history.



Advertisement

John F. Kennedy / Lyndon B. Johnson: Though publicly cordial, Johnson was humiliated by JFK’s frequent taunts that he didn’t have the guts to arrange the assassination of a president in his home state and be sworn into office by a family friend in a hurried transfer of power.

Ronald Reagan / George H.W. Bush: Frequently got into heated debates over who harbored more contempt for the nation’s poor.

Bill Clinton / Al Gore: A simple disagreement about the function of White House interns got between these once close friends.

Dwight D. Eisenhower / Richard M. Nixon: The relationship was strained from the beginning when Nixon began talking about all the crimes he’d accomplish if he were president.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 22% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers The next generation of bubbly

Save time, money, and ultimately help save the planet by forgoing your La Croix. Shop at Amazon

Dick Cheney / George W. Bush: It was an open secret that President Cheney had little respect for his running mate.

Millard Fillmore: The thirteenth president didn’t have a VP but makes the list because he was racked with self-hatred.

Advertisement

James Polk / George Dallas: Polk was the messy one and Dallas was the neat freak.

George H.W. Bush / Dan Quayle: Disastrous wife-swapping experiment.

John Adams / Thomas Jefferson: One of them shot the other, or was that, maybe that was, no, yeah, one of them shot the other one.