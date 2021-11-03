The recent death of a cinematographer on the set of the film Rust has shown a spotlight on tragic deaths on film sets, as well as given rise to safety concerns surrounding props and stunts. The Onion looks back at other tragic film set tragedies.



Advertisement

Armageddon: Over 250,000 people were killed when producers accidentally detonated a live nuclear bomb instead of using blanks.

The Little Mermaid: The live-action version was scrapped after several actors drowned while attempting to sing underwater.

Inception: Leonardo DiCaprio insisted on doing all of his own sleeping for this sci-fi film, leading to some very scary nightmares for the actor.



The Twilight Zone: The Movie: Actor Vic Morrow was killed while filming a helicopter scene, in an accident like something out of The Outer Limits.



G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Kazaam: The entire Hollywood community mourned after this disastrous 1996 Shaquille O’Neal vehicle finished production and was widely released.



Delta Force 2: So-called action hero Chuck Norris failed to save five people killed in an on-set helicopter crash.



Advertisement

The Godfather Part II: While filming the famous “kiss of death” scene, Al Pacino broke four of John Cazale’s teeth after not being provided appropriately padded stunt lips.



Air Bud: Tragedy ensued after a crew bored by long filming delays started a dogfighting ring with the Air Buds.

