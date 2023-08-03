America's Finest News Source.
Politics

The Onion Explains ‘Bidenomics’

Image for article titled The Onion Explains ‘Bidenomics’

President Biden seems poised to make “Bidenomics”—a raft of economic legislation passed during his term, as well as future proposals—the centerpiece of his reelection campaign, arguing that the U.S. economy is strong. But is it really? The Onion answers the most important questions about Bidenomics and its effects on regular Americans.

Q: What is “Bidenomics”?
A: A term as vague, ineffective, and meaningless as you’d expect from a Democratic administration.

Q: How will this legislation help everyday Americans?
A: Proponents of Bidenomics estimate the average American will save as many as .07 seconds combining the words “Biden” and “economics.”

Q: What’s the most essential element of Bidenomics?
A: Basically, any positive part of the current economy is Bidenomics, and any negatives, those are not Bidenomics.

Q: Why is the president making Bidenomics such a central point of his reelection campaign?
A: Some other guy already took his idea of building a wall between the United States and Mexico.

Q: I’m poor. How will Bidenomics help me? 
A: That depends. Do you run a computer chip manufacturing plant?

Q: What are some economic wins under the Biden administration? 
A: Fewer banks need bailouts, all PPP loans have been forgiven, and the average American CEO is seeing more drilling profits than ever.

Q: What are some of the key indicators of Bidenomics? 
A: Green lines up, red lines down.

Q: How has Bidenomics impacted the cost of prescription drugs?
A: The drugs your insurance plan doesn’t cover are cheaper now.

Q: Is focusing on his economic policies a good reelection strategy for Biden? 
A: It’s rarely ever smart to hitch your wagon to the state of America.

Q: If the economy is so good, why is everyone I know struggling?
A: Those people don’t count.