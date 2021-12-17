The annual rate of inflation in the United States rose to 6.2% in October 2021, the highest such increase in three decades. The Onion answers the most common questions about inflation.



Advertisement

Q: What is inflation?

A: Inflation refers to a general increase in people lying to reporters that they were paying 99 cents for a gallon of milk just last week.

Q: How is inflation calculated?

A: Individuals employed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics go around to different stores screaming at workers, “This costs how much?!”

Q: Should I be worried about high inflation?

A: You should be worried about everything.

Q: Why is inflation bad?

A: Because no one wants to spend time thinking or reading about inflation.

Q: Who benefits from inflation?

A: Political cartoonists.

Q: How can I get goods at affordable prices?

A: Meet us outside Target at 11 p.m. with a ski mask and a sledgehammer. We’ll explain more there.

Advertisement

Q: When will it be a good time to buy a house?

A: You will never be able to afford a house.

Q: What should I do about inflation?

A: Leading economists recommend holing up in a bunker with enough ammo to ride this thing out.