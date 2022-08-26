The popularity of photo-sharing app BeReal continues to grow, hitting number one in Apple’s App Store and boasting an estimated 10 million daily users. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about BeReal.

Q: What is BeReal’s mission?

A: To capture the last authentic moments of your daily life and turn them into something inauthentic.

Q: How does it work?

A: While the app is fairly intuitive, the most important step is being born after 1996.

Q: Will my information be safe?

A: As safe as it can be when your appearance and location are being tracked at all times.

Q: Should I use BeReal?

A: Yes, it’s important to keep using new social media every few years until you die.

Q: How is it different from Instagram?

A: BeReal isn’t trying to become TikTok just yet.



Q: How does BeReal encourage authenticity?

A: By removing filters, editing tools, and any other features that could make you appear happy.

Q: BeReal is still bad for people’s mental health, though, right?

A: Oh yeah, don’t worry, it still totally is.

Q: When will Meta buy it?

A: Between four and six hours from now.

Q: If the point of BeReal is to avoid the fake curation of social media, why not just leave social media altogether?

A: You could, but then everyone wouldn’t know how un-fake you’re being.