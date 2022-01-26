NATO is in the news as tensions rise between member states and Russia over a potential military conflict in Ukraine. The Onion answers the most common questions about the history and role of NATO.



Q: What does NATO stand for?

A: Looks like someone’s been educated in the U.S.

Q: Why was NATO founded?

A: To make sure military contractors still had something to do after World War II ended.

Q: What benefits are there to being in NATO?

A: A 15% discount from select retailers at participating locations.

Q: What’s the main purpose of NATO?

A: To barely avoid starting World War III a few times a year.

Q: How does NATO help the U.S.?

A: Americans can sleep well at night knowing Slovakia is watching over them.

Q: What does NATO do?

A: Preserves existing conflicts of interest and prevents any efforts to improve the economic status quo.

Q: How do countries join NATO?

A: Their leader must drink a bottle of Icelandic Brennivín and run across the Balkan states naked.

Q: Isn’t NATO just a bunch of bureaucrats who don’t ever accomplish anything?

A: You’re thinking of the U.N.

Q: What’s NATO’s most successful instance of conflict prevention to date?

A: Organizing the seating at the 1997 summit in a way that satisfied everyone.

Q: Can we join NATO?

A: Get out of here, Finland!