Truth Social, a new social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump, soft-launched on Sunday and is already courting controversy. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Truth Social.



Advertisement

Q: Why does Truth Social look like Twitter?

A: To ease the learning curve for bots.

Q: Who is Truth Social for?

A: Whichever capital rioters haven’t been convicted yet.

Q: How many users does it have?

A: Millions are waiting to use and mock the site if it ever starts functioning properly.

Q: How will Trump Social handle hate speech?

A: By curating the best of it and putting it at the top of users’ feeds.

Q: How is this different from Gettr, Parler, or Gab?

A: It’s new.

Q: Who’s the most active user on Truth Social?

A: The FBI.

Q: How will Truth Social keep subscribers?

A: By ensuring its users alienate all human connection outside the app.

Advertisement

Q: This is definitely not a pyramid scheme, right?

A: Absolutely not. It’s more of a tax scam.

Q: Will it forever change the face of social media and put the power of free communication back in the hands of the people?

A: No.