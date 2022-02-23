Truth Social, a new social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump, soft-launched on Sunday and is already courting controversy. The Onion tells you everything you need to know about Truth Social.
Q: Why does Truth Social look like Twitter?
A: To ease the learning curve for bots.
Q: Who is Truth Social for?
A: Whichever capital rioters haven’t been convicted yet.
Q: How many users does it have?
A: Millions are waiting to use and mock the site if it ever starts functioning properly.
Q: How will Trump Social handle hate speech?
A: By curating the best of it and putting it at the top of users’ feeds.
Q: How is this different from Gettr, Parler, or Gab?
A: It’s new.
Q: Who’s the most active user on Truth Social?
A: The FBI.
Q: How will Truth Social keep subscribers?
A: By ensuring its users alienate all human connection outside the app.
Q: This is definitely not a pyramid scheme, right?
A: Absolutely not. It’s more of a tax scam.
Q: Will it forever change the face of social media and put the power of free communication back in the hands of the people?
A: No.