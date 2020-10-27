The Onion Looks Back At 188 Trimesters Of Reproductive Rights In America

SEE MORE:

Christ Kills Two, Injures Seven In Abortion-Clinic Attack Full story.

Bush Nominates First-Trimester Fetus To Supreme Court Full story.

New 'Anti-Abortion Pill' Kills Mother, Leaves Fetus Alive Full story.

Planned Parenthood Opens $8 Billion Abortionplex Full story.

Pro-Life Demonstrator Clearly Using Image Of Subway Chicken Enchilada Melt On Anti-Abortion Poster

New Anti-Abortion Legislation Requires Doctors To Scale 18-Foot Wall Surrounding Clinic Full story.

Defunded Planned Parenthood Reassures Supporters It Has Enough Fetus Cash To Keep Going Full story.

Frustrated Gunman Can't Believe How Far He Has To Drive To Find Nearest Planned Parenthood Clinic Full story.

Pence Tells Emotional Story Of Longtime Friend Who Was Aborted After Second Trimester Full story.

New Bill Would Limit Abortion To Cases Where Procedure Necessary To Save Promising Political Career Full story.

Grossed-Out Anti-Abortion Activist Has Change Of Heart After Seeing Picture Of Fetus For First Time Full story.

Georgia Governor Signs Bill Outlawing Abortion Except For Single 30-Second Window On Third Day Of Fourth Week Of Pregnancy Full story.

Alabama Cracks Down On Abortions By Outlawing All Medical Procedures Full story.

Alabama Governor Signs New 'Heartbeat Bill' Lowering State's Age Of Consent

New Louisiana Abortion Law Requires Fetuses Be Given Jazz Funeral March Through The French Quarter Full story.

Trump Woos March For Life Crowd By Kissing Supporter's Unborn Baby