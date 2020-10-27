The Onion Looks Back At 188 Trimesters Of Reproductive Rights In America

Slideshow

The Onion Looks Back At 188 Trimesters Of Reproductive Rights In America

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 43
Vol 56 Issue 43abortion
undefined
Advertisement

2 / 19

Christ Kills Two, Injures Seven In Abortion-Clinic Attack

Christ Kills Two, Injures Seven In Abortion-Clinic Attack

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

3 / 19

Bush Nominates First-Trimester Fetus To Supreme Court

Bush Nominates First-Trimester Fetus To Supreme Court

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

4 / 19

New ‘Anti-Abortion Pill’ Kills Mother, Leaves Fetus Alive

New ‘Anti-Abortion Pill’ Kills Mother, Leaves Fetus Alive

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

5 / 19

Planned Parenthood Opens $8 Billion Abortionplex

Planned Parenthood Opens $8 Billion Abortionplex

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

6 / 19

Pro-Life Demonstrator Clearly Using Image Of Subway Chicken Enchilada Melt On Anti-Abortion Poster

Pro-Life Demonstrator Clearly Using Image Of Subway Chicken Enchilada Melt On Anti-Abortion Poster

Illustration for article titled The Onion Looks Back At 188 Trimesters Of Reproductive Rights In America
Advertisement

7 / 19

New Anti-Abortion Legislation Requires Doctors To Scale 18-Foot Wall Surrounding Clinic

New Anti-Abortion Legislation Requires Doctors To Scale 18-Foot Wall Surrounding Clinic

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

8 / 19

Defunded Planned Parenthood Reassures Supporters It Has Enough Fetus Cash To Keep Going

Defunded Planned Parenthood Reassures Supporters It Has Enough Fetus Cash To Keep Going

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

9 / 19

Frustrated Gunman Can’t Believe How Far He Has To Drive To Find Nearest Planned Parenthood Clinic

Frustrated Gunman Can’t Believe How Far He Has To Drive To Find Nearest Planned Parenthood Clinic

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

10 / 19

Pence Tells Emotional Story Of Longtime Friend Who Was Aborted After Second Trimester

Pence Tells Emotional Story Of Longtime Friend Who Was Aborted After Second Trimester

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

11 / 19

New Bill Would Limit Abortion To Cases Where Procedure Necessary To Save Promising Political Career

New Bill Would Limit Abortion To Cases Where Procedure Necessary To Save Promising Political Career

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

12 / 19

Grossed-Out Anti-Abortion Activist Has Change Of Heart After Seeing Picture Of Fetus For First Time

Grossed-Out Anti-Abortion Activist Has Change Of Heart After Seeing Picture Of Fetus For First Time

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

13 / 19

Georgia Governor Signs Bill Outlawing Abortion Except For Single 30-Second Window On Third Day Of Fourth Week Of Pregnancy

Georgia Governor Signs Bill Outlawing Abortion Except For Single 30-Second Window On Third Day Of Fourth Week Of Pregnancy

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

14 / 19

Alabama Cracks Down On Abortions By Outlawing All Medical Procedures

Alabama Cracks Down On Abortions By Outlawing All Medical Procedures

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

15 / 19

Alabama Governor Signs New ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Lowering State’s Age Of Consent

Alabama Governor Signs New ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Lowering State’s Age Of Consent

undefined
Advertisement

16 / 19

New Louisiana Abortion Law Requires Fetuses Be Given Jazz Funeral March Through The French Quarter

New Louisiana Abortion Law Requires Fetuses Be Given Jazz Funeral March Through The French Quarter

undefined

Full story.

Advertisement

17 / 19

Trump Woos March For Life Crowd By Kissing Supporter’s Unborn Baby

Trump Woos March For Life Crowd By Kissing Supporter’s Unborn Baby

undefined
Advertisement

18 / 19

Weirdly Pro-Life French’s Ad Says Embryo Can Taste America’s Favorite Mustard As Early As 6 Weeks

Weirdly Pro-Life French’s Ad Says Embryo Can Taste America’s Favorite Mustard As Early As 6 Weeks

Illustration for article titled The Onion Looks Back At 188 Trimesters Of Reproductive Rights In America

Full story.

Advertisement

19 / 19