The Onion Looks Back At 188 Trimesters Of Reproductive Rights In America

Christ Kills Two, Injures Seven In Abortion-Clinic Attack
Bush Nominates First-Trimester Fetus To Supreme Court
New ‘Anti-Abortion Pill’ Kills Mother, Leaves Fetus Alive
Planned Parenthood Opens $8 Billion Abortionplex
Pro-Life Demonstrator Clearly Using Image Of Subway Chicken Enchilada Melt On Anti-Abortion Poster
New Anti-Abortion Legislation Requires Doctors To Scale 18-Foot Wall Surrounding Clinic
Defunded Planned Parenthood Reassures Supporters It Has Enough Fetus Cash To Keep Going
Frustrated Gunman Can’t Believe How Far He Has To Drive To Find Nearest Planned Parenthood Clinic
Pence Tells Emotional Story Of Longtime Friend Who Was Aborted After Second Trimester
New Bill Would Limit Abortion To Cases Where Procedure Necessary To Save Promising Political Career
Grossed-Out Anti-Abortion Activist Has Change Of Heart After Seeing Picture Of Fetus For First Time
Georgia Governor Signs Bill Outlawing Abortion Except For Single 30-Second Window On Third Day Of Fourth Week Of Pregnancy
Alabama Cracks Down On Abortions By Outlawing All Medical Procedures
Alabama Governor Signs New ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Lowering State’s Age Of Consent
New Louisiana Abortion Law Requires Fetuses Be Given Jazz Funeral March Through The French Quarter
Trump Woos March For Life Crowd By Kissing Supporter’s Unborn Baby
Weirdly Pro-Life French’s Ad Says Embryo Can Taste America’s Favorite Mustard As Early As 6 Weeks
