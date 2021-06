The Onion Looks Back At Donald Rumsfeld And The Power Of Following Your Dreams

Advertisement

Rumsfeld Hosts No-Holds-Barred Martial Arts Tournament At Remote Island Fortress

Giant Girl Forces Playthings Cheney And Rumsfeld To Wed

Rumsfeld Makes Surprise Visit To Wife's Vagina

Rumsfeld Sick Of Jokes About His Fat Girlfriend

Secretary Of Defense Humiliated As U.S. Credit Card Rejected

Rumsfeld: Iraqis Now Capable Of Conducting War Without U.S. Assistance

Rumsfeld Equally Proud Of All His Wars

Rumsfeld Makes Jerk-Off Motions As Powell Speaks At Cabinet Meeting

New Rumsfeld Scholarship Awarded To Student Who Demonstrates Potential To Ignore Geopolitical Consequences Of Armed Invasion