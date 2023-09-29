‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Dianne Feinstein, who served as a senator of California since 1992, died Thursday night at the age of 90. The Onion looks back at 31 years of Feinstein becoming elderly while in office.
2 / 24
Jimmy Carter Makes Pact With Dianne Feinstein That If Both Single In 50 Years They’ll Marry Each Other
Aide Pulls Several Wet Pages Of Bill Out Of Dianne Feinstein’s Mouth
4 / 24
Point/Counterpoint: To My Constituents, My Health ... America ... Purple ... Bees vs. The Country ... Milkshake ... Vietnam ... Hello?
5 / 24
Dianne Feinstein Recovering After Hospital Gurney Plunges Down Stairs And Launches Her Into Wall
Sheet Placed Over Dianne Feinstein Between Votes
Sen. Feinstein Cedes Power of Attorney To Broom Resembling Daughter
Elderly Senators Amused To Discover Their Strokes Syncing Up
Senate Freaking Out After Dianne Feinstein Gets Her Hands On Gun
The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Dianne Feinstein
11 / 24
America Is An Out-Of-Touch Gerontocracy, And I’m Glad I Don’t Live There (By Dianne Feinstein)
Biden Speeds Away In Truck After Dropping Dianne Feinstein Off In Empty Field
13 / 24
Sen. Feinstein Faces Increased Pressure From Hallucination Of JFK Yelling At Her To Step Down
14 / 24
Adam Schiff Seeks Diane Feinstein’s Endorsement By Playing Into Delusion He’s High School Sweetheart Who Died In WWII
Dianne Feinstein Receives Primary Challenge From Buzzard Currently Circling Her
Katie Porter Uses Whiteboard To Explain To Dianne Feinstein Why This Her Office Now
17 / 24
McConnell Reclaims Senate Majority After Convincing Dianne Feinstein She’s Always Been Republican
Dianne Feinstein Argues She Still Perfectly Mentally Fit To Continue Captaining Submarine
Dianne Feinstein Considers Eliminating Filibuster Over Upcoming Vote On Smoot-Hawley Tariff
20 / 24
Health Insurance Lobbyist Tears Up After Realizing Dianne Feinstein No Longer Recognizes His Face
21 / 24
Senator Feinstein Wondering If Now A Good Time To Disclose 7 Highly Credible Murder Allegations Against Kavanaugh She Received Weeks Ago
Furious Dianne Feinstein Demands NSA Figure Out Exactly Who Didn’t Endorse Her
23 / 24
Dianne Feinstein Horrified After New Gun Control Bill Disintegrates Immediately Upon Crossing Into Senate Chamber
