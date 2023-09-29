‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Breaking News

‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Dianne Feinstein, who served as a senator of California since 1992, died Thursday night at the age of 90. The Onion looks back at 31 years of Feinstein becoming elderly while in office.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

Jimmy Carter Makes Pact With Dianne Feinstein That If Both Single In 50 Years They’ll Marry Each Other

Jimmy Carter Makes Pact With Dianne Feinstein That If Both Single In 50 Years They’ll Marry Each Other

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Aide Pulls Several Wet Pages Of Bill Out Of Dianne Feinstein’s Mouth

Aide Pulls Several Wet Pages Of Bill Out Of Dianne Feinstein’s Mouth

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

Point/Counterpoint: To My Constituents, My Health ... America ... Purple ... Bees vs. The Country ... Milkshake ... Vietnam ... Hello?

Point/Counterpoint: To My Constituents, My Health ... America ... Purple ... Bees vs. The Country ... Milkshake ... Vietnam ... Hello?

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

Dianne Feinstein Recovering After Hospital Gurney Plunges Down Stairs And Launches Her Into Wall

Dianne Feinstein Recovering After Hospital Gurney Plunges Down Stairs And Launches Her Into Wall

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

Sheet Placed Over Dianne Feinstein Between Votes

Sheet Placed Over Dianne Feinstein Between Votes

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Sen. Feinstein Cedes Power of Attorney To Broom Resembling Daughter

Sen. Feinstein Cedes Power of Attorney To Broom Resembling Daughter

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

Elderly Senators Amused To Discover Their Strokes Syncing Up

Elderly Senators Amused To Discover Their Strokes Syncing Up

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

Senate Freaking Out After Dianne Feinstein Gets Her Hands On Gun

Senate Freaking Out After Dianne Feinstein Gets Her Hands On Gun

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Dianne Feinstein

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Dianne Feinstein

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

America Is An Out-Of-Touch Gerontocracy, And I’m Glad I Don’t Live There (By Dianne Feinstein)

America Is An Out-Of-Touch Gerontocracy, And I’m Glad I Don’t Live There (By Dianne Feinstein)

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

Biden Speeds Away In Truck After Dropping Dianne Feinstein Off In Empty Field

Biden Speeds Away In Truck After Dropping Dianne Feinstein Off In Empty Field

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

Sen. Feinstein Faces Increased Pressure From Hallucination Of JFK Yelling At Her To Step Down

Sen. Feinstein Faces Increased Pressure From Hallucination Of JFK Yelling At Her To Step Down

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

Adam Schiff Seeks Diane Feinstein’s Endorsement By Playing Into Delusion He’s High School Sweetheart Who Died In WWII

Adam Schiff Seeks Diane Feinstein’s Endorsement By Playing Into Delusion He’s High School Sweetheart Who Died In WWII

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

Dianne Feinstein Receives Primary Challenge From Buzzard Currently Circling Her

Dianne Feinstein Receives Primary Challenge From Buzzard Currently Circling Her

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Katie Porter Uses Whiteboard To Explain To Dianne Feinstein Why This Her Office Now

Katie Porter Uses Whiteboard To Explain To Dianne Feinstein Why This Her Office Now

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

McConnell Reclaims Senate Majority After Convincing Dianne Feinstein She’s Always Been Republican

McConnell Reclaims Senate Majority After Convincing Dianne Feinstein She’s Always Been Republican

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Dianne Feinstein Argues She Still Perfectly Mentally Fit To Continue Captaining Submarine

Dianne Feinstein Argues She Still Perfectly Mentally Fit To Continue Captaining Submarine

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Dianne Feinstein Considers Eliminating Filibuster Over Upcoming Vote On Smoot-Hawley Tariff

Dianne Feinstein Considers Eliminating Filibuster Over Upcoming Vote On Smoot-Hawley Tariff

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Health Insurance Lobbyist Tears Up After Realizing Dianne Feinstein No Longer Recognizes His Face

Health Insurance Lobbyist Tears Up After Realizing Dianne Feinstein No Longer Recognizes His Face

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

Senator Feinstein Wondering If Now A Good Time To Disclose 7 Highly Credible Murder Allegations Against Kavanaugh She Received Weeks Ago

Senator Feinstein Wondering If Now A Good Time To Disclose 7 Highly Credible Murder Allegations Against Kavanaugh She Received Weeks Ago

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

Furious Dianne Feinstein Demands NSA Figure Out Exactly Who Didn’t Endorse Her

Furious Dianne Feinstein Demands NSA Figure Out Exactly Who Didn’t Endorse Her

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

Dianne Feinstein Horrified After New Gun Control Bill Disintegrates Immediately Upon Crossing Into Senate Chamber

Dianne Feinstein Horrified After New Gun Control Bill Disintegrates Immediately Upon Crossing Into Senate Chamber

Image for article titled ‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

Read the full story here.

Advertisement

24 / 24