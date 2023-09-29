‘The Onion’ Looks Back On 90 Years Of Dianne Feinstein Dying

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dianne Feinstein, who served as a senator of California since 1992, died Thursday night at the age of 90. The Onion looks back at 31 years of Feinstein becoming elderly while in office.

Jimmy Carter Makes Pact With Dianne Feinstein That If Both Single In 50 Years They'll Marry Each Other

Aide Pulls Several Wet Pages Of Bill Out Of Dianne Feinstein's Mouth

Point/Counterpoint: To My Constituents, My Health ... America ... Purple ... Bees vs. The Country ... Milkshake ... Vietnam ... Hello?

Dianne Feinstein Recovering After Hospital Gurney Plunges Down Stairs And Launches Her Into Wall

Sheet Placed Over Dianne Feinstein Between Votes

Sen. Feinstein Cedes Power of Attorney To Broom Resembling Daughter

Elderly Senators Amused To Discover Their Strokes Syncing Up

Senate Freaking Out After Dianne Feinstein Gets Her Hands On Gun

The Onion's Exclusive Interview With Dianne Feinstein

America Is An Out-Of-Touch Gerontocracy, And I'm Glad I Don't Live There (By Dianne Feinstein)



Biden Speeds Away In Truck After Dropping Dianne Feinstein Off In Empty Field

Sen. Feinstein Faces Increased Pressure From Hallucination Of JFK Yelling At Her To Step Down

Adam Schiff Seeks Diane Feinstein's Endorsement By Playing Into Delusion He's High School Sweetheart Who Died In WWII

Dianne Feinstein Receives Primary Challenge From Buzzard Currently Circling Her

Katie Porter Uses Whiteboard To Explain To Dianne Feinstein Why This Her Office Now

McConnell Reclaims Senate Majority After Convincing Dianne Feinstein She's Always Been Republican

Dianne Feinstein Argues She Still Perfectly Mentally Fit To Continue Captaining Submarine

Dianne Feinstein Considers Eliminating Filibuster Over Upcoming Vote On Smoot-Hawley Tariff

Health Insurance Lobbyist Tears Up After Realizing Dianne Feinstein No Longer Recognizes His Face

Senator Feinstein Wondering If Now A Good Time To Disclose 7 Highly Credible Murder Allegations Against Kavanaugh She Received Weeks Ago

Furious Dianne Feinstein Demands NSA Figure Out Exactly Who Didn't Endorse Her