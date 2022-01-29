Advertisement
Tom Brady Rips Into His Nutritional Supplements For Letting Him Down In Big Game
Hertz Hopeful New Football Player Spokesperson Doesn’t Murder Two People This Time Around
Tom Brady Refuses Request To Throw Touchdown For Kid With Cancer To Avoid Glorifying Unhealthy Lifestyle
Tom Brady Not Sure How To Ask Coach For Tape Of Other Team’s Practice
Tom Brady Awakens From Week-Long Kombucha Bender To Discover He’s A Tampa Bay Buccaneer
Confiscated Patriots Videotapes Contain Extensive Footage Of Tom Brady Showering
Cryptic Bill Belichick Insists He’s Never Heard Of A Man Named Tom Brady
Female Fans Out For Season With Tom Brady’s Knee Injury
Eli Manning Wins Biggest Game Of Tom Brady’s Life
Patriots’ Season Perfect For Rest Of Nation
Hush Falls Over Patriots Camp As Tom Brady’s First 10 Passes Go 3 Yards
Tom Brady Clearly Receiving Preferential Treatment From NFL
Tom Brady: ‘I’d Have Booed Us Too, But Patriots Fans Are Still Ungrateful Front-Running Shitheads’
Area Man Wonders What Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Talk About
Unscathed Tom Brady Walks Away From Car Crash In Slow Motion
After Watching Tom Brady Highlight, Every Man, Woman, And Child In America Dreams Of Love
Massachusetts Evacuated To Prevent Any Contact With Tom Brady’s Knee
Tom Brady: ‘Joe Montana Sucks And I Am Better Than Him’
Nation Can’t Wait To Hear Patriots Fans’ Excuses This Time
Nation Prepares For Long Week Of Seeing Photos Of Tom Brady Lifting Super Bowl Trophy
Resilient Tom Brady Critics Already Looking Ahead To Next Season
Tom Brady Keeps Referring To Self As ‘Golden Boy’ While Denying Cheating Allegations
Roger Goodell Vows To Punish Whoever Responsible For Suspending Tom Brady
Tom Brady Haunted By Destroyed Cell Phone Ringing Beneath Floorboards
Panicking Tom Brady Unable To Stop Smirking Since Suspension Overturned
Patriots Hoping Emaciated Tom Brady Will End Hunger Strike Over Suspension Appeal In Time For Training Camp
Tom Brady Dedicates Patriots’ Victory To America’s Cold-Blooded Goliaths
Roger Goodell Dumps Box With Broken Pieces Of Lombardi Trophy In Front Of Tom Brady
Brandin Cooks Receives Call From Tom Brady Saying How Excited He Is To Be Tom Brady
Tom Brady Applies Eye Black To Crow’s Feet
Embarrassed Health Guru Informs Tom Brady He’s Been Mistakenly Following Toxic Diet Regimen
Tom Brady Admits To Playing With Matt Ryan’s Chip On Shoulder
Tom Brady Unfazed By Completely Detached Right Hand
Tom Brady Reveals That Humanity Will Perish Long Before He Retires
Aging Tom Brady Decides To Conserve Energy By No Longer Returning Kicks
Tom Brady Feeling Guilty After Gorging Self On Full Order Of Kansas-City-Style Tap Water
‘No God, Please Not Now,’ Yells Rapidly Aging Tom Brady As Old Crone’s Spell Begins To Wear Off During Super Bowl
‘This One Means The Least Of All,’ Says Tom Brady Accepting Super Bowl Trophy
Patriots Bring Up Young Rookie From Practice Squad To Provide Fresh Blood For Tom Brady
Tom Brady: ‘I Want To Thank All The Insufferable New England Fans For Giving Me A Reason To Get The Hell Out Of Here’
