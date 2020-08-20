Advertisement
White House Staff Reminded To Place Lids Firmly On Trash Cans After Steve Bannon Gets Into Garbage Again
Steve Bannon Slurps Still-Twitching Tail Into Mouth Before Giving Opinion On Syria
Steve Bannon Mixes Discarded Climate Change Report With Saliva To Build Final Wall Of Nest
Steve Bannon’s Inflamed Liver Pulsing Visibly Through Shirt During Strategy Meeting
Steve Bannon Marks Draft Of Executive Order He Likes With Noxious Pheromone Secretion
Rodent Clearly Making Its Way Through Steve Bannon’s Body Throughout National Security Meeting
Bannon’s Cyst Finally Ruptures
Trump Spends 10 Minutes Mistakenly Addressing Steve Bannon’s Freshly Shed Exoskeleton
Staffer Investigating Puddle Of Slime On Floor Looks Up To Discover Coworker Cocooned In Bannon Ooze
Nervous Steve Bannon Binge-Eats Entire Class Of Interns Amid Calls For Removal
Aides Say Bannon Was Not On The Record When He Issued Deafening, Atonal Howl That Caused Journalist’s Skull To Explode
‘My Work Here Is Done,’ Smiles Contented Bannon Before Bursting Into Millions Of Spores
All slides
- The Onion Remembers Steve Bannon, Trump’s Most Encrusted Advisor
- White House Staff Reminded To Place Lids Firmly On Trash Cans After Steve Bannon Gets Into Garbage Again
- Steve Bannon Slurps Still-Twitching Tail Into Mouth Before Giving Opinion On Syria
- Steve Bannon Mixes Discarded Climate Change Report With Saliva To Build Final Wall Of Nest
- Steve Bannon’s Inflamed Liver Pulsing Visibly Through Shirt During Strategy Meeting
- Steve Bannon Marks Draft Of Executive Order He Likes With Noxious Pheromone Secretion
- Rodent Clearly Making Its Way Through Steve Bannon’s Body Throughout National Security Meeting
- Bannon’s Cyst Finally Ruptures
- Trump Spends 10 Minutes Mistakenly Addressing Steve Bannon’s Freshly Shed Exoskeleton
- Staffer Investigating Puddle Of Slime On Floor Looks Up To Discover Coworker Cocooned In Bannon Ooze
- Nervous Steve Bannon Binge-Eats Entire Class Of Interns Amid Calls For Removal
- Aides Say Bannon Was Not On The Record When He Issued Deafening, Atonal Howl That Caused Journalist’s Skull To Explode
- ‘My Work Here Is Done,’ Smiles Contented Bannon Before Bursting Into Millions Of Spores