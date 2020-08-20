The Onion Remembers Steve Bannon, Trump’s Most Encrusted Advisor

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 33

Advertisement

2 / 14 White House Staff Reminded To Place Lids Firmly On Trash Cans After Steve Bannon Gets Into Garbage Again List slides White House Staff Reminded To Place Lids Firmly On Trash Cans After Steve Bannon Gets Into Garbage Again Advertisement

3 / 14 Steve Bannon Slurps Still-Twitching Tail Into Mouth Before Giving Opinion On Syria List slides Steve Bannon Slurps Still-Twitching Tail Into Mouth Before Giving Opinion On Syria Advertisement

4 / 14 Steve Bannon Mixes Discarded Climate Change Report With Saliva To Build Final Wall Of Nest List slides Steve Bannon Mixes Discarded Climate Change Report With Saliva To Build Final Wall Of Nest Advertisement

5 / 14 Steve Bannon’s Inflamed Liver Pulsing Visibly Through Shirt During Strategy Meeting List slides Steve Bannon’s Inflamed Liver Pulsing Visibly Through Shirt During Strategy Meeting Advertisement

6 / 14 Steve Bannon Marks Draft Of Executive Order He Likes With Noxious Pheromone Secretion List slides Steve Bannon Marks Draft Of Executive Order He Likes With Noxious Pheromone Secretion Advertisement

7 / 14 Rodent Clearly Making Its Way Through Steve Bannon’s Body Throughout National Security Meeting List slides Rodent Clearly Making Its Way Through Steve Bannon’s Body Throughout National Security Meeting Advertisement

8 / 14 Bannon’s Cyst Finally Ruptures List slides Bannon’s Cyst Finally Ruptures Advertisement

9 / 14 Trump Spends 10 Minutes Mistakenly Addressing Steve Bannon’s Freshly Shed Exoskeleton List slides Trump Spends 10 Minutes Mistakenly Addressing Steve Bannon’s Freshly Shed Exoskeleton Advertisement

10 / 14 Staffer Investigating Puddle Of Slime On Floor Looks Up To Discover Coworker Cocooned In Bannon Ooze List slides Staffer Investigating Puddle Of Slime On Floor Looks Up To Discover Coworker Cocooned In Bannon Ooze Advertisement

11 / 14 Nervous Steve Bannon Binge-Eats Entire Class Of Interns Amid Calls For Removal List slides Nervous Steve Bannon Binge-Eats Entire Class Of Interns Amid Calls For Removal Advertisement

12 / 14 Aides Say Bannon Was Not On The Record When He Issued Deafening, Atonal Howl That Caused Journalist’s Skull To Explode List slides Aides Say Bannon Was Not On The Record When He Issued Deafening, Atonal Howl That Caused Journalist’s Skull To Explode Advertisement