The Onion Remembers Steve Bannon, Trump’s Most Encrusted Advisor

The Onion Remembers Steve Bannon, Trump’s Most Encrusted Advisor

White House Staff Reminded To Place Lids Firmly On Trash Cans After Steve Bannon Gets Into Garbage Again

Steve Bannon Slurps Still-Twitching Tail Into Mouth Before Giving Opinion On Syria

Steve Bannon Mixes Discarded Climate Change Report With Saliva To Build Final Wall Of Nest

Steve Bannon’s Inflamed Liver Pulsing Visibly Through Shirt During Strategy Meeting

Steve Bannon Marks Draft Of Executive Order He Likes With Noxious Pheromone Secretion

Rodent Clearly Making Its Way Through Steve Bannon’s Body Throughout National Security Meeting

Bannon’s Cyst Finally Ruptures

Trump Spends 10 Minutes Mistakenly Addressing Steve Bannon’s Freshly Shed Exoskeleton

Staffer Investigating Puddle Of Slime On Floor Looks Up To Discover Coworker Cocooned In Bannon Ooze

Nervous Steve Bannon Binge-Eats Entire Class Of Interns Amid Calls For Removal

Aides Say Bannon Was Not On The Record When He Issued Deafening, Atonal Howl That Caused Journalist’s Skull To Explode

‘My Work Here Is Done,’ Smiles Contented Bannon Before Bursting Into Millions Of Spores

