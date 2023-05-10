The Onion’s 2023 Summer Movie Preview

More economically anxious and lonelier than ever, Americans are increasingly returning to movie theaters in hopes of catching the ending before the mass shooting starts. The Onion highlights the most-anticipated films of summer 2023.



Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny: Producers hope Nazis’ recent surge in popularity will draw audiences back to see their beloved heroes face off against dastardly archeologist Indiana Jones.

Book Club: The Next Chapter: This sequel to 2018’s Book Club thrusts audiences back into a fantastical alternate universe where women over 40 have sexual desires and internal lives.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise’s latest failed suicide attempt hits theaters July 12.

Elemental: It’s Pixar. Take your kids. Probably end up crying yourself. You know the deal.

Oppenheimer: Director Christopher Nolan continued his commitment to world-class practical VFX by detonating a dozen nuclear bombs in New Zealand for this film.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: With its flashy visuals and state-of-the-art sound effects, this Spider-Verse sequel is the first movie that legally qualifies as a slot machine.

About My Father: Your annual reminder that Robert De Niro is still alive.

Barbie: This three-and-a-half-hour lecture by spandex-clad Scholar Barbie (Judith Butler) on digital intersectionality in fourth-wave feminism is already being touted as a huge summer hit.

Past Lives: This riveting Korean American love story is 2023’s single Hollywood film allowed to have Asian leads.

The Little Mermaid: This is going to be bad, but for none of the reasons people will actually complain about.