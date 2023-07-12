The Onion’s AI-Generated Content Presents All Men And Blueberries In Chronological Order

Breaking News

The Onion's AI-Generated Content Presents All Men And Blueberries In Chronological Order


Second Man

Second Man



The appropriately named Second Man (an English translation from the original Sumerian) was the very first man.

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar



No surprise here. If you were looking for a list of all men and blueberries in chronological order, or searching the internet for a list of all men and blueberries in chronological order, or googling the phrase “list of all men and blueberries in chronological order,” no doubt you’d expect to find Julius Caesar, and you have. Here he is, just one of all men and blueberries in chronological order.

Thomas The Tank Engine

Thomas The Tank Engine



Thomas The Tank Engine is a train who was born in 200 B.C.E. and is also a man.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas



The Fatal Attraction star is the seventh man.

Blueberry

Blueberry



Now to turn to blueberries. Blueberry happens. Very fresh blueberry, regardless of raspberry.

Another Blueberry

Another Blueberry



Born circa 1692, this blueberry was the last of the highborn varietal after it failed to produce an heir.

Jimbo

Jimbo



A man. Ancient farmers were thrilled when they reached deep below the soil and pulled out a man called Jimbo.

Jeremiah

Jeremiah



Number 497. Would have been the 498th man but absorbed his twin brother in the womb.

Family Of Italian Immigrants Living In South Brooklyn Circa 1947

Family Of Italian Immigrants Living In South Brooklyn Circa 1947



Giuseppe is man number 37, and his daughter Lucia and son Elio are men 15 and 19 respectively. Wife is dead and cannot be counted.

Dale Blueberry

Dale Blueberry



Dale happened sometime in the middle.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma



Front-engine, rear-/4-wheel-drive, 5-door, 4-passenger midsize blueberry. MSRP: $28,250.

Snake

Snake



This is a snake from 1762. It is neither a man nor a blueberry. The Onion regrets the error, and our editors are working to correct it.

Olives

Olives



Olives were reclassified as wartime blueberries during World War II.

Pillsbury Man

Pillsbury Man



This man is the inventor of carbs.

Bad Man From TV

Bad Man From TV



There he is, and he is 79th in line.

Dave

Dave



This juicy, ripe blueberry is from that beautiful summer of 1968.

Dino Bluebino

Dino Bluebino



Loud, emotional blueberries of Italian descent make up numbers 467 to 893.

Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group



Blueberry.

.

.



Blueberry.

The Moon

The Moon



The moon is both a man and a blueberry.

Dr. Chowder

Dr. Chowder



Dr. Chowder is your average, 46-year-old blueberry.

Adam

Adam



The man who dwelled in Eden was the 736th man.

Business Jerry

Business Jerry



He is inside this briefcase, and he’s man number 928.

Crow Men

Crow Men



Ooh, bop-bop-bop. Ooh, bop-bop-bop. Na-na-na-na!

Grape

Grape



Grape.

Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter



Seventeenth blueberry!

Joe Blueberry

Joe Blueberry



This man is the 46th blueberry of the United States.

Squirmy Man

Squirmy Man



New to men? Start here first.

Error

Error



Error.

Error

Error



Error.

Error

Error



Error.

Vlad The Impaler

Vlad The Impaler



Plunderer of Saxon villages and 322,448,210,005,754th man.

Lowbush Blueberry

Lowbush Blueberry



Lowbush Blueberry is a serial killer who brutally murdered women up and down the coast of South Carolina between 1976 and 1978.

Blueberry

Blueberry



The 153 septillionth blueberry, native to North America and chock-full of vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants.

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping



The 920,333,832,055,650th blueberry.

