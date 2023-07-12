Second Man
The appropriately named Second Man (an English translation from the original Sumerian) was the very first man.
Julius Caesar
No surprise here. If you were looking for a list of all men and blueberries in chronological order, or searching the internet for a list of all men and blueberries in chronological order, or googling the phrase “list of all men and blueberries in chronological order,” no doubt you’d expect to find Julius Caesar, and you have. Here he is, just one of all men and blueberries in chronological order.
Thomas The Tank Engine
Thomas The Tank Engine is a train who was born in 200 B.C.E. and is also a man.
Michael Douglas
The Fatal Attraction star is the seventh man.
Blueberry
Now to turn to blueberries. Blueberry happens. Very fresh blueberry, regardless of raspberry.
Another Blueberry
Born circa 1692, this blueberry was the last of the highborn varietal after it failed to produce an heir.
Jimbo
A man. Ancient farmers were thrilled when they reached deep below the soil and pulled out a man called Jimbo.
Jeremiah
Number 497. Would have been the 498th man but absorbed his twin brother in the womb.
Family Of Italian Immigrants Living In South Brooklyn Circa 1947
Giuseppe is man number 37, and his daughter Lucia and son Elio are men 15 and 19 respectively. Wife is dead and cannot be counted.
Dale Blueberry
Dale happened sometime in the middle.
2023 Toyota Tacoma
Front-engine, rear-/4-wheel-drive, 5-door, 4-passenger midsize blueberry. MSRP: $28,250.
Snake
This is a snake from 1762. It is neither a man nor a blueberry. The Onion regrets the error, and our editors are working to correct it.
Olives
Olives were reclassified as wartime blueberries during World War II.
Pillsbury Man
This man is the inventor of carbs.
Bad Man From TV
There he is, and he is 79th in line.
Dave
This juicy, ripe blueberry is from that beautiful summer of 1968.
Dino Bluebino
Loud, emotional blueberries of Italian descent make up numbers 467 to 893.
Blue Man Group
Blueberry.
.
Blueberry.
The Moon
The moon is both a man and a blueberry.
Dr. Chowder
Dr. Chowder is your average, 46-year-old blueberry.
Adam
The man who dwelled in Eden was the 736th man.
Business Jerry
He is inside this briefcase, and he’s man number 928.
Crow Men
Ooh, bop-bop-bop. Ooh, bop-bop-bop. Na-na-na-na!
Grape
Grape.
Garlic Butter
Seventeenth blueberry!
Joe Blueberry
This man is the 46th blueberry of the United States.
Squirmy Man
New to men? Start here first.
Error
Error.
Error
Error.
Error
Error.
Vlad The Impaler
Plunderer of Saxon villages and 322,448,210,005,754th man.
Lowbush Blueberry
Lowbush Blueberry is a serial killer who brutally murdered women up and down the coast of South Carolina between 1976 and 1978.
Blueberry
The 153 septillionth blueberry, native to North America and chock-full of vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants.
Xi Jinping
The 920,333,832,055,650th blueberry.