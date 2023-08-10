The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Mike Pence

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Following Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence has made headlines as a potential witness for the prosecution. The Onion sits down with the former vice president to discuss his political principles.

The Onion: Mike. What's that short for?

Pence: Saint Michael, the Archangel and Taxiarch, destined to do battle with Satan and slay the Great Dragon.

The Onion: What have you been doing since you left office?

Pence: I took up some hobbies and am really into DIY conversion therapy now.

The Onion: How many times a day do you pray?

Pence: Prayer isn't something you do. It's just a word we Christians use to deflect blame.

The Onion: Have you ever met Jesus?

Pence: No. He always RSVPs yes to my parties and then texts me the day of with some lame excuse. It's like, dude, just be honest and say You don't want to come.

The Onion: You're best known as an evangelical conservative. Well, we have a surprise for you: The Lord Jesus Christ is here!

Pence: Eeeeep!!!! Oh my gosh, do I look okay?

The Onion: What is your favorite Bible passage?

Pence: Oh, I'm really a fan of any passage that validates my crimes against humanity.

The Onion: Be honest, are you a virgin?

Pence: Yes, my daughters were born of seed my wife scraped off the sofa.

The Onion: What would you tell your child if they came out as gay?

Pence: [Speaks in tongues]

The Onion: Would you ever consider running for president?

Pence: I already announced that I am, but I don't think the single balloon I bought for the occasion garnered enough attention.

The Onion: Do you really think you have enough psychopathic supporters to win the Republican nomination the same way DeSantis or Trump might?

Pence: Don't be so skeptical. There are a lot of religious nutjobs in this country frothing at the mouth to have a president who will execute anyone not following God's laws.

The Onion: What distinguishes you from the rest of the 2024 field?

Pence: I staunchly believe I am the lumpiest and most chapped of the candidates.

The Onion: What is your campaign's greatest strength?

Pence: I think Republican voters will connect with the fact that just like them, Donald Trump doesn't care if I live or die.

The Onion: How would you describe the current state of the Republican party?

Pence: The party right now has allowed too much influence from the "alt-right" and other extremists. The Republican party needs to get back to feigning respectability while supporting policies that are violently oppressive.

The Onion: Do you honestly think you'll win the nomination?

Pence: I believe all will follow the Lord's divine plan. So obviously it's going to be Trump.

The Onion: What were you doing before Trump picked you to be his VP?

Pence: I was eking out a living doing door-to-door baptisms.

The Onion: Would you accept if Trump asked you to be his VP again?

Pence: Are you kidding? I'm desperate. I have no standards or scruples or shame. I'd do it in a heartbeat.

The Onion: If you weren't in politics, what would you be doing?

Pence: I would be one of the Lord's most devoted apostles, shooting up any mosque or synagogue or Planned Parenthood He asked me to.

The Onion: What are your views on China?

Pence: The Chinese are quite mysterious, as little is written about them in either the New or Old Testament.

The Onion: What is your favorite church hymn?

Pence: My faith forbids men from singing.

The Onion: Favorite movie?

Pence: Christian Home Videos Presents: How To Resist Your Urges

The Onion: Are you a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Miranda?

Pence: I'm a Carrie, obviously.

The Onion: Is it true you had a career in talk radio before entering public office?

Pence: Yes. I'm living, breathing proof that if your ambitions in show business don't work out, you'll always have a place as a psychotic right-wing politician.

The Onion: How do you keep your hair so white?

Pence: Twice daily Crest head-whitening strips.