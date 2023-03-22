The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Opinion

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 25

The Onion: “Okay, fair warning: Donald Trump is kind of our friend, so watch what you say in this interview because we will tell him.”

The Onion: “Okay, fair warning: Donald Trump is kind of our friend, so watch what you say in this interview because we will tell him.”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Fair enough. The last thing I would want to do is make Trump mad at me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 25

The Onion: “Doesn’t answering these questions violate whatever deal you struck?”

The Onion: “Doesn’t answering these questions violate whatever deal you struck?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Yes, but the paperwork they had me sign said that anytime I violated the NDA, I would receive another $130,000.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 25

The Onion: “Do you think we could get Trump to pay us hush money for not publishing this piece?”

The Onion: “Do you think we could get Trump to pay us hush money for not publishing this piece?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “I would ask Jared and Ivanka, they’re the only ones who care anymore.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 25

The Onion: “What parameters did your NDA with Trump specifically have?”

The Onion: “What parameters did your NDA with Trump specifically have?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “That I never publicly say that I took his virginity.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 25

The Onion: “Were you aware that the hush money payment may violate campaign finance laws?”

The Onion: “Were you aware that the hush money payment may violate campaign finance laws?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “That was Trump’s kink.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 25

The Onion: “How many times did Trump’s $130,000 hush money check bounce?”

The Onion: “How many times did Trump’s $130,000 hush money check bounce?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Ten times, and he kept trying to offer me Eric Trump instead.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 25

The Onion: “What is your greatest regret?”

The Onion: “What is your greatest regret?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 25

The Onion: “What’s sex with Trump like?”

The Onion: “What’s sex with Trump like?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “I wish I could say something interesting, but to be honest, it was all very vanilla. Just light vampirism, balloons, public defecation, whipping each other while dressed up like Benny the Bull. That sort of thing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 25

The Onion: “How many pumps?”

The Onion: “How many pumps?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Four and a half.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 25

The Onion: “Did he at least buy you dinner first?”

The Onion: “Did he at least buy you dinner first?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “We dined on fried cod before, during, and after.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 25

The Onion: “What does Trump’s penis look like?”

The Onion: “What does Trump’s penis look like?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “A perfect sphere.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 25

The Onion: “Ballpark, how many nipples have you seen in your life?”

The Onion: “Ballpark, how many nipples have you seen in your life?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Probably nine or 10.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 25

The Onion: “We’ve always been curious, how does masturbation work?”

The Onion: “We’ve always been curious, how does masturbation work?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “I don’t know if that’s an appropriate question for this interview.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 25

The Onion: “How many people do you think are masturbating to this interview right now?”

The Onion: “How many people do you think are masturbating to this interview right now?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Ten or eleven thousand, easy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 25

The Onion: “Remember when you went on SNL?”

The Onion: “Remember when you went on SNL?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Oh yeah, by far the most shameful and disgusting thing I’ve done on camera.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 25

The Onion: “So of course everyone knows you for your Donald Trump impression, but we understand you have many more in your repertoire.”

The Onion: “So of course everyone knows you for your Donald Trump impression, but we understand you have many more in your repertoire.”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Sure do! I do Bob Dylan, Bill Clinton, Christopher Walken, and my favorite one that is kinda niche: Truman Capote.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 25

The Onion: “What do you think about Trump asking his supporters to riot in New York City if he’s arrested?”

The Onion: “What do you think about Trump asking his supporters to riot in New York City if he’s arrested?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

The Onion: “That just means he’s horny. Once he jerks off, he’ll feel better.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 25

The Onion: “Did you ever meet any other members of the Trump family?”

The Onion: “Did you ever meet any other members of the Trump family?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Barron is my child.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 25

The Onion: “Do you still think you’re something of a liberal mascot or have people realized that you’re a registered Republican?”

The Onion: “Do you still think you’re something of a liberal mascot or have people realized that you’re a registered Republican?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Doesn’t matter, I already cashed in on everyone whose politics don’t get any more nuanced than ‘Trump Bad’ years ago.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 25

The Onion: “What do you think about Ron DeSantis?”

The Onion: “What do you think about Ron DeSantis?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Hard pass. I can overlook the fact that he tortured a bunch of Guantanamo inmates and then human trafficked a bunch of immigrants, but come on, the guy got married at Disney World.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 25

The Onion: “If Donald Trump A is jerking off from Boston towards Chicago at approximately 134 mph, and Donald Trump B is jerking off from Chicago towards Boston at 108 mph, how long until—”

The Onion: “If Donald Trump A is jerking off from Boston towards Chicago at approximately 134 mph, and Donald Trump B is jerking off from Chicago towards Boston at 108 mph, how long until—”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “I specifically asked not to answer any algebra problems for this interview.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 25

The Onion: “What’s next for you?”

The Onion: “What’s next for you?”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels: “Well, I guess this is as good of a time to share this as any: Donald and I are getting married. Surprise! He proposed last week at Le Bilboquet. I cried and I cried. God, I love him so much.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 25

You’ve Made It This Far

You’ve Made It This Far

Conservatives Explain What They Will Do If Trump Is Prosecuted

Biggest Revelations From New York’s Lawsuit Against Trump

Most Frequently Googled Sex Questions

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

25 / 25