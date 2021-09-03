With many shows’ schedules affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the fall television slate includes a mixture of beloved shows returning to the air after delays as well as a host of new programs. The Onion looks at the most highly anticipated shows of fall 2020.





Impeachment: American Crime Story: The newest installment of the anthology series examines President Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky from the oft-overlooked perspective of Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt.



Legends Of The Hidden Temple: The reboot of a ’90s classic pits nostalgic adults against each other to crown the champion of still desperately clinging to their childhood.

La Brea: Anticipation is already high that this sci-fi drama could land a second season on Netflix a couple years after being canceled by NBC.

CW Bullshit That Will Turn Your Kids Against You: Of course the dad’s the fucking bad guy.

Dexter: New Blood: Fans of the serial killer with a twisted moral code who hated the last season will come crawling right back, won’t they? That’s right. Slither right on back for more of the show you once claimed was beneath you.

The Witcher: After last season’s cliffhanger ending, the hit fantasy series returns to answer whether you can actually see the outline of Henry Cavill’s penis through his pants.

Midnight Mass: Follows a charismatic young priest and the frightening things that anyone who’s followed the news for the past 50 years absolutely expects to start happening in a Catholic church.

HDMI 2: Your mother’s most-watched show returns for yet another season.