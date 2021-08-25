Autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, has inspired a video phenomenon with millions of viewers, although its popularity can also confound. The Onion answers common questions about ASMR.





Q: What is ASMR?

A: The most effortless way to score thousands of YouTube subscribers.

Q: Is this a sex thing?

A: Like everything else on the internet, no, but also yes absolutely.



Q: Why has ASMR risen in popularity?

A: Humans are now unable to spend five seconds without any stimuli.



Q: Who’s the biggest star in ASMR?

A: A hairbrush in Columbus, OH.



Q: Isn’t ASMR just people whispering?

A: No, ASMR can range all the way from murmuring to mumbling to even muttering.



Q: Are there any alternatives to ASMR?

A: Intimacy.



Q: How is it supposed to make me feel?

A: As ashamed as anyone who just spent 45 minutes listening to someone drop batteries on folded towels.



Q: Can you answer that again, but in more of a whisper?

A: No, you sick fuck.

