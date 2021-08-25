Autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, has inspired a video phenomenon with millions of viewers, although its popularity can also confound. The Onion answers common questions about ASMR.
Q: What is ASMR?
A: The most effortless way to score thousands of YouTube subscribers.
Q: Is this a sex thing?
A: Like everything else on the internet, no, but also yes absolutely.
Q: Why has ASMR risen in popularity?
A: Humans are now unable to spend five seconds without any stimuli.
Q: Who’s the biggest star in ASMR?
A: A hairbrush in Columbus, OH.
Q: Isn’t ASMR just people whispering?
A: No, ASMR can range all the way from murmuring to mumbling to even muttering.
Q: Are there any alternatives to ASMR?
A: Intimacy.
Q: How is it supposed to make me feel?
A: As ashamed as anyone who just spent 45 minutes listening to someone drop batteries on folded towels.
Q: Can you answer that again, but in more of a whisper?
A: No, you sick fuck.