The Onion’s Guide To Clubhouse

Clubhouse, an invite-only audio app, has recently been the subject of both praise and scrutiny. The Onion takes a deep dive into the biggest questions surrounding the new app.
Q: What’s the purpose of Clubhouse?
A: To connect eavesdroppers with blowhards.
Q: What makes it different from other social media sites?
A: You have to ask for permission to speak before harassing people.
Q: How can I sign up?
A: You? On Clubhouse? Please. You’re embarrassing yourself.
Q: Who’s the target audience?
A: Only elite interlocutors looking to avoid the vulgar hoi polloi of a common TedTalk.
Q: How has Clubhouse made the audio-only format accessible to deaf users?
A: Again, it’s very exclusive.
Q: Is Clubhouse controversial?
A: There are already reports that it’s providing a safe haven for violent factions of multi-level marketers.
Q: Is anyone in the chat rooms talking about me?
A: They’re only talking about you.