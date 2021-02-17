The Onion’s Guide To Clubhouse

Clubhouse, an invite-only audio app, has recently been the subject of both praise and scrutiny. The Onion takes a deep dive into the biggest questions surrounding the new app.



Q: What’s the purpose of Clubhouse?



A: To connect eavesdroppers with blowhards.

Q: What makes it different from other social media sites?



A: You have to ask for permission to speak before harassing people.



Q: How can I sign up?



A: You? On Clubhouse? Please. You’re embarrassing yourself.

Q: Who’s the target audience?



A: Only elite interlocutors looking to avoid the vulgar hoi polloi of a common TedTalk.



Advertisement

Q: How has Clubhouse made the audio-only format accessible to deaf users?



A: Again, it’s very exclusive.



Q: Is Clubhouse controversial?



A: There are already reports that it’s providing a safe haven for violent factions of multi-level marketers.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Q: Is anyone in the chat rooms talking about me?

A: They’re only talking about you.