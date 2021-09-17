Gene-editing technology CRISPR was in the spotlight this week after a biotech startup unveiled a mission to use it to resurrect wooly mammoths by 2027. The Onion provides a helpful guide to common questions about CRISPR.





Q: What is CRISPR?

A: A disappointment to Americans who hoped it was the name of a new fried fast-food chain.

Q: Why is CRISPR so popular?

A: It greatly reduces the cost for researchers to run abhorrent, immoral experiments.



Q: What are its potential upsides?

A: CRISPR could be used to treat patients with rare genetic diseases who are super wealthy.



Q: Is CRISPR dangerous?

A: Currently, no, but scientists are working to correct that.



Q: Has CRISPR already been used to bring extinct species back?

A: No, although it’s quietly been used to replace every possum that died over the past five years with a new lab-created one.



Q: Is gene-editing ethical?

A: It is likely to be quite profitable.



Q: I thought all God’s creatures were perfect?

A: Humanity has waited long enough for God to do something about the left-handed.



Q: Is this the beginning of an age of eugenics?

A: Not the beginning, no.

