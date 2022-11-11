Renewable energy is on the rise as it becomes cheaper to produce the necessary tools and systems for transitioning the planet to a greener future. The Onion presents a glossary to common terms in the renewable energy space.



Wind Turbine: Electromechanical device that converts the wind’s kinetic energy into dead birds.

Hydropower: It’s like when you flush a toilet.

Recyclable: Not accepted by your local recycling plant.

Carbon Credit: Certified proof that the wealthy can continue doing whatever they want.

Wood: Tree bones.

Offshore Wind Farm: Wind-based power plant built specifically to ruin ocean views from rich assholes’ beach houses.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK): New acquisition that will save the company millions in infrastructure upgrade costs.

Biohazards: The people running oil companies.

Green Hydrogen: Hydrogen produced via water electrolysis that America would happily use as a weapon of war.

Earth: Dying planet you’re reading this from.