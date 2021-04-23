The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars

The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars

undefined
Advertisement

2 / 41

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor

undefined
Advertisement

3 / 41

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen

undefined
  • Acting Techniques: Coordinated ambush
  • Acceptance Speech Style: Scolding liberal
  • Fun fact: A win would make Cohen the first Oscar-winner to get trapped in an elephant’s vagina onscreen.
Advertisement

4 / 41

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya

undefined
  • Is Daniel Kaluuya A Good Actor?: What are we a search engine? How about you watch a few movies and have the bravery to form your own opinions instead of insecurely asking the internet what to think.
  • Prospects: If he doesn’t win, could probably get increasingly guilty white Oscar voters to give him the Fred Hampton Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • Wait, If Fred Hampton Is The Supporting Character In This Movie, Who Is The Main One?: The United States of America
Advertisement

5 / 41

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

undefined
  • Best Known For: Those stupid fucking Nationwide ads where musicians sing the Nationwide jingle as if it’s an actual song with meaning instead of a soul-dreading earworm phrase concocted in a lab, so you’ll throw a little bit more of your hard-earned money at the people who are already fucking you over every day
  • Prospects: Doesn’t even matter because nothing will ever wash away the humiliation of doing those Nationwide ads
  • Nominated For: He was wearing a leather jacket and sitting on a stage and there was a double bass or something, like this was an authentic moment in his life? God, it was just so wretched.
Advertisement

6 / 41

Paul Raci

Paul Raci

undefined
  • Vibe: Dad’s Friend
  • Acting Style: Ponytailed
  • Career High: Being nominated for but not winning this Oscar
Advertisement

7 / 41

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield

undefined
  • Favorite Pocket Snack: Baby corns
  • Motivation: In an effort to win, Stanfield has worked extensively with the FBI to frame, arrest, and ultimately murder his competitor for the award, Daniel Kaluuya.
  • Career Goals: Having starred in Selma, Get Out, Uncut Gems, and Knives Out, Stanfield hopes to push himself to take roles beyond Hollywood’s most acclaimed films of the decade.
Advertisement

8 / 41

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actress

undefined
Advertisement

9 / 41

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova

undefined
  • Career Beginnings: Yet another Hollywood actress churned out by the talent farm that is the Bulgarian film industry
  • Acting style: Slavic
  • Real Age: 11
Advertisement

10 / 41

Glenn Close

Glenn Close

undefined
  • Hey, Mama Mia!: That’s Meryl Streep
  • Number Of Days She’s Continued Speaking In Appalachian Accent After Film Wrapped Up Shooting: 427
  • Best Known For: Movies
Advertisement

11 / 41

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman

  • Controversy: Continues to win American acting awards as if tens of thousands didn’t perish in the Revolutionary War to stop the British from taking our trophies
  • Signature Move: Smiling gawkily, looking slightly surprised in an innocent way, becoming increasingly stern, and then shouting
  • Career High: Being here with you in this slideshow
Advertisement

12 / 41

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

undefined
  • Preparation For The Role: Underwent a painful, experimental surgery to swap her eyeballs with those of a dog
  • Natural Hair Color: None of your fucking business you misogynistic piece of shit
  • Expected Acceptance Speech Topic: Nothing, as she plans to stare at the audience, making disconcerting eye contact with each one of them, before leaving the stage 3 minutes later.
Advertisement

13 / 41

Youn Yuh-Jung

Youn Yuh-Jung

undefined
  • First Role: This, as far as you know, you uncultured moron
  • Oscar Ceremony Goals: Get Gary Oldman’s number
  • Advice To Aspiring Actors: “Kiss the ring, motherfuckers.”
Advertisement

14 / 41

Best Director

Best Director

undefined
Advertisement

15 / 41

Thomas Vinterberg

Thomas Vinterberg

undefined
  • Filmmaking Style: Cofounder of the Dogme 95 movement, Vinterberg adheres so strictly to guerilla filmmaking rules that he doesn’t know he’s made a film until it’s nominated for an Oscar
  • Muse: Mads Mikkelsen, just like the rest of us
  • Danish: Ja
Advertisement

16 / 41

David Fincher

David Fincher

undefined
  • Directing Style: Middlebrow
  • Filmmaking Method: A perfectionist who makes every actor in the movie learn every one of their lines and appear in each scene in which their character is written, only allowing them to return to their families after they have completed filming all scenes for their role in the movie
  • Euphemism For Overbearing Personality: Perfectionist
Advertisement

17 / 41

Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung

undefined
  • Biggest Influence: Free farming games for mobile
  • Secrets Of The Trade: Achieved natural performances in Minari by just filming a random family in secret who to this day have no idea they were on camera
  • Notable For: Increasing visibility of Arkansans in film and media
Advertisement

18 / 41

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao

  • Time Until Critical Backlash Comes For Her: 8.7 months
  • Top Three Favorite Kinds Of Land: Chaparral, wilderness, tundra
  • Lie She Tells Herself In Front Of Mirror Every Morning: “Just one Marvel paycheck and I swear I’m out of there.”
Advertisement

19 / 41

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell

undefined
  • Favorite Camera Button: White balance adjuster
  • Nationality: Foreigner
  • Rich Dad?: Rich Dad
Advertisement

20 / 41

Best Actor

Best Actor

undefined
Advertisement

21 / 41

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed

undefined
  • Role Nominated For: The protagonist of The Sound Of Metal, a guy who can’t stop dropping his fork
  • Preparation For Film: Method actor who blasted air horns next to both ears until they bled
  • Best Swet Shop Boys Song: Shoes Off
Advertisement

22 / 41

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

undefined
  • Philanthropy: When Black Panther came out, Boseman donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem to provide free tickets for children to see Adam Devine–vehicle When We First Met in theaters
  • I Saw A Picture Of Him With RBG In Heaven: You’re on the embarrassing part of the internet
  • Future Projects: You’re going to want to sit down for this
Advertisement

23 / 41

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

undefined
  • Royal Designation: In 1993, Hopkins was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his exemplary work in cannibalism
  • Age: Ripe
  • Bedtime: 8:30
  • Known For: The Silence Of The Lambs, King Lear, even Bad Company with Chris Rock, but definitely not The Father
Advertisement

24 / 41

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman

undefined
  • Character Work: A versatile actor, Oldman has played a convincing villain in a handful of blockbusters and 5 marriages
  • First Role: Cast as Seamus Finnegan in the Harry Potter franchise at 11-years-old. Oldman thrilled over the ensuing decades by growing up right before their eyes
  • Real Job: Oldman maintains a full-time position as a supermarket cashier to supplement his modest acting income
Advertisement

25 / 41

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun

undefined
  • Languages Spoken: English, Korean, and Michigan
  • Ranking On Hunk-O-Meter: Yowza!
  • Controversies: Background in improv comedy
  • Character Motivation: Always wants to know who his character is and why he isn’t, at this moment, running out to buy a delicious hamburger
Advertisement

26 / 41

Best Actress

Best Actress

undefined
Advertisement

27 / 41

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

undefined
  • Birthplace: Shondaland, ABC
  • How She Transformed Herself For The Role: Davis used makeup and prosthetics like a goddamn professional, not risking her health by binge-eating, Bale
  • Off-Screen Hobbies: Method gardening
Advertisement

28 / 41

Andra Day

Andra Day

undefined
  • Favorite Jazz Artist: Jason Mraz
  • Scootily Bee Ba-Bop Da Do Bop: A Skeeby deeby doo bop
  • Historical Idol: Feels a lot of pressure now to say Billie Holiday
Advertisement

29 / 41

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby

undefined
  • Nationality: Bri’ish
  • Pip Pip: Cheerio!
  • Why Was She Nominated: Five seemed like a good number of nominees
Advertisement

30 / 41

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand

undefined
  • What’s Next: McDormand is quietly developing a second facial expression
  • Coen Brother She Married To: Joel Monday through Wednesday, Ethan Thursday through Sunday
  • Career Goal: Increase the representation of Frances McDormand in film
Advertisement

31 / 41

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan

undefined
  • Believability Level Of American Accent: 86%
  • Political Causes: Serbian nationalism
  • Preparation For The Role: Determinedly lived in the world as a woman for 35 years straight
Advertisement

32 / 41

Best Picture

Best Picture

undefined
Advertisement

33 / 41

The Father

The Father

undefined
  • Synopsis: Watch what happened to your grandmother happen to Anothony Hopkins
  • Defining Line: “Aim for his head! He’s got... progressive memory loss”
  • Prospects: Far bleaker than the film itself
Advertisement

34 / 41

Judas And The Black Messiah

Judas And The Black Messiah

undefined
  • Synopsis: One of the more famous times the FBI just straight-up murdered a guy and nothing happened
  • Defining Line: “I’m telling the FBI on you!”
  • Prospects: Though it’s anti-racist message is more relevant than ever, Green Book pretty much already covered that
Advertisement

35 / 41

Mank

Mank

undefined
  • Synopsis: A man you just met talks to you about his screenplay for two hours
  • Defining Line: “Damnit, I forgot to cancel my free trial of Final Draft before they charged me”
  • Prospects: Zero! That’s what you get when you come after William Randolph Hearst!
Advertisement

36 / 41

Minari

Minari

undefined
  • Synopsis: A family of Korean immigrants strive to just be in a normal movie about a family without everyone tripping over themselves shouting about how groundbreaking it is
  • Defining Line: “Seriously what the fuck were we thinking? Arkansas?”
  • Prospects: No way the Oscars have the guts to go back to back on struggling Korean families
Advertisement

37 / 41

Nomadland

Nomadland

undefined
  • Synopsis: Road trip!!!!!
  • Defining Line: “It’s bison—the terms aren’t interchangeable. Buffalo are native to Africa and Asia, while bison are found in North America and Europe. Now let’s shave it to see what it would look like bald”
  • Prospects: Who knows, man. You just make something you like and that you think is good, and you put it out there into the world. That’s all you can do really
Advertisement

38 / 41

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman

undefined
  • Synopsis: A woman badly needs a haircut but no one in her life will tell her to her face
  • Defining Line: “Hey, did you put nothing in my drink?”
  • Prospects: Winning? What’s winning, compared to revenge?
Advertisement

39 / 41

Sound Of Metal

Sound Of Metal

undefined
  • Synopsis: After going deaf, a drummer must learn how to drum with his eyes
  • Defining Line: You know what? You’re right. Music sucks
  • Prospects: Another leading contender absolutely sunk by terrible costume design. We’re looking at you, Megan Stark Evans. Congratulations, you blew it. You lost a film a surefire Best Picture with your ridiculous clothing selections. A buffoonish, brutal career-ending display
Advertisement

40 / 41

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Illustration for article titled The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars
  • Synopsis: Aaron Sorkin tells the incredible story of what Aaron Sorkin decided happened in 1968 Chicago
  • Defining Line: “The Chicago 7, Unite!”
  • Prospects: Sure
Advertisement

41 / 41