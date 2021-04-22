The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars: Best Actor

Advertisement
Riz Ahmed
- Role Nominated For: The protagonist of The Sound Of Metal, a guy who can’t stop dropping his fork
- Preparation For Film: Method actor who blasted air horns next to both ears until they bled
- Best Swet Shop Boys Song: Shoes Off
Chadwick Boseman
- Philanthropy: When Black Panther came out, Boseman donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem to provide free tickets for children to see Adam Devine–vehicle When We First Met in theaters
- I Saw A Picture Of Him With RBG In Heaven: You’re on the embarrassing part of the internet
- Future Projects: You’re going to want to sit down for this
Anthony Hopkins
- Royal Designation: In 1993, Hopkins was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his exemplary work in cannibalism
- Age: Ripe
- Bedtime: 8:30
- Known For: The Silence Of The Lambs, King Lear, even Bad Company with Chris Rock, but definitely not The Father
Gary Oldman
- Character Work: A versatile actor, Oldman has played a convincing villain in a handful of blockbusters and 5 marriages
- First Role: Cast as Seamus Finnegan in the Harry Potter franchise at 11-years-old. Oldman thrilled over the ensuing decades by growing up right before their eyes
- Real Job: Oldman maintains a full-time position as a supermarket cashier to supplement his modest acting income
Steven Yeun
- Languages Spoken: English, Korean, and Michigan
- Ranking On Hunk-O-Meter: Yowza!
- Controversies: Background in improv comedy
- Character Motivation: Always wants to know who his character is and why he isn’t, at this moment, running out to buy a delicious hamburger
