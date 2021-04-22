The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars: Best Actress

The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars: Best Actress

Viola Davis

  • Birthplace: Shondaland, ABC
  • How She Transformed Herself For The Role: Davis used makeup and prosthetics like a goddamn professional, not risking her health by binge-eating, Bale
  • Off-Screen Hobbies: Method gardening
Andra Day

  • Favorite Jazz Artist: Jason Mraz
  • Scootily Bee Ba-Bop Da Do Bop: A Skeeby deeby doo bop
  • Historical Idol: Feels a lot of pressure now to say Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby

  • Nationality: Bri’ish
  • Pip Pip: Cheerio!
  • Why Was She Nominated: Five seemed like a good number of nominees
Frances McDormand

  • What’s Next: McDormand is quietly developing a second facial expression
  • Coen Brother She Married To: Joel Monday through Wednesday, Ethan Thursday through Sunday
  • Career Goal: Increase the representation of Frances McDormand in film
Carey Mulligan

  • Believability Level Of American Accent: 86%
  • Political Causes: Serbian nationalism
  • Preparation For The Role: Determinedly lived in the world as a woman for 35 years straight
