The Onion’s Guide To The 2021 Oscars: Best Actress

Advertisement
2 / 7
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
- Birthplace: Shondaland, ABC
- How She Transformed Herself For The Role: Davis used makeup and prosthetics like a goddamn professional, not risking her health by binge-eating, Bale
- Off-Screen Hobbies: Method gardening
Advertisement
3 / 7
Andra Day
Andra Day
- Favorite Jazz Artist: Jason Mraz
- Scootily Bee Ba-Bop Da Do Bop: A Skeeby deeby doo bop
- Historical Idol: Feels a lot of pressure now to say Billie Holiday
Advertisement
4 / 7
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
- Nationality: Bri’ish
- Pip Pip: Cheerio!
- Why Was She Nominated: Five seemed like a good number of nominees
Advertisement
5 / 7
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
- What’s Next: McDormand is quietly developing a second facial expression
- Coen Brother She Married To: Joel Monday through Wednesday, Ethan Thursday through Sunday
- Career Goal: Increase the representation of Frances McDormand in film
Advertisement
6 / 7
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
- Believability Level Of American Accent: 86%
- Political Causes: Serbian nationalism
- Preparation For The Role: Determinedly lived in the world as a woman for 35 years straight
Advertisement
7 / 7