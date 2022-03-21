Dune: Synopsis

So it’s, like, the future, where all these planets in the universe are in this feudal empire under these noble houses called the Landsraad, which are all controlled by the 81st Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino, who assigns Duke Leto Atreides of House Atreides to become the fief ruler of the desert planet Arrakis, which is where the Spacing Guild mines spice, which makes space travel possible, but the story follows Duke Atreides’ son, Paul, whose mother, Lady Jessica, is an acolyte of the mysterious superpowered political group the Bene Gesserit and—wait, where are you going?