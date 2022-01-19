Wordle is the internet’s new sensation. But why are people so obsessed with it? The Onion answers your burning questions about Wordle.



Q: How does it work?

A: Once a day, there’s a word puzzle, and you have six guesses to figure out why this is fun.

Q: What are some of its unique features?

A: Players can post results on social media to let people know they did pretty much as well as everyone else.

Q: Two Z’s in one five-letter word? Are you kidding me?

A: We know, that one was ridiculous.

Q: Why is it so addicting?

A: It taps into users’ need for a pathetic little sense of accomplishment.

Q: Does it cost money to play?

A: While Wordle has no upfront costs, eventually, everyone pays.

Q: Is “splen” a word?

A: No.

Q: Is it full of obnoxious popup ads?

A: Give it time.

Q: I guessed the word! Now what do I do?

A: Tell the world, child! The people have been waiting years for this joyous news!